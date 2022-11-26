China: Nationwide protests call for easing of COVID curbs

Protesters are demanding easing of COVID curbs in Beijing and Shanghai. Protesters also took to the streets in the western Xinjiang's capital Urumqi after deaths in an apartment fire were blamed on lockdowns.

Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night protests against a strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Xinjiang officials said Sunday that public transport services would gradually resume from Monday in Urumqi.

Elsewhere in China on Sunday, protesters also took to the streets in opposition to recent lockdowns, coming as China seeks a spike in coronavirus infections.

In the capital, Beijing, large areas of the city are under lockdown, prompting some residents to stage small-scale protests or confront local officials.

Hundreds of students from Beijing's elite Tsinghua University protested against COVID lockdowns on Sunday, holding up signs at the entrance of the university's canteen, AFP news agency reported, citing witnesses.

Another video shared with Reuters news agency showed Beijing residents in an unidentifiable part of the city marching around an open-air car park on Saturday, shouting "End the lockdown."

Beijing health authorities reported 2,454 new COVID-19 cases in the past 15 hours on Saturday.

Angry crowds also took to the streets of Shanghai, China's most populous city, early Sunday.

In a video widely shared on social media, some protesters can be heard chanting "Xi Jinping, step down...CCP, step down," in a rare display of public opposition to the country's top leadership.

The Associated Press reported that Shanghai police used pepper spray against about 300 protesters as they gathered Saturday night to mourn the deaths of those who lost their lives in an apartment fire in western Xinjiang's Urumqi city earlier this week.

Public protest in rare in China, where authorities frequently crack down on dissent

China COVID cases rise

China as a whole reported a fourth straight daily record of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic.

The caseload prompted widespread lockdowns and other curbs on movement and business, including in financial hub Shanghai, which endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen, the third most populous city after Shanghai and Beijing, will limit restaurant and other indoor venues to 50% occupancy as part of COVID prevention measures. New arrivals to the southern city will be barred from entering venues such as theatres and gyms for the first three days.

Xinjiang protest after apartment fire deaths

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Urumqi on Friday night to protest against being confined to their homes for months.

Some of the anger also appears to have been sparked by the deadly fire in an apartment block in Xinjiang that killed 10 people.

Chinese media showed footage of people breaking through metal fences, and some of them can be heard shouting "End the lockdown!"

Reports said that emergency workers took three hours to extinguish the blaze — a delay many attributed to obstacles caused by coronavirus curbs.

Protests against outbreak measures in Urumqi city, Xinjiang

Social media users speculated that residents struggled to escape in time because the building was partially locked down. Some residents elsewhere in the city have had their doors chained physically shut.

Urumqi officials abruptly held a news conference in the early hours of Saturday to deny COVID measures had hampered escape and rescue.

Given China's vast security apparatus, protests are risky anywhere in the country, but they are extraordinary in Xinjiang, which for years has been the target of a brutal security crackdown on the region's 10 million Uyghur Muslims.

Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other minorities have been sent to internment camps for reeducation.

Most of the protesters visible in the videos were Han Chinese. A Uyghur woman living in Urumqi told The Associated Press it was because Uyghurs were too scared to take to the streets despite their anger.

Ten people died in the fire at an apartment block in lockdown, according to the official death toll

Beijing presses on with zero-COVID policy

China is now the only major country in the world that still is fighting the pandemic through mass testing and lockdowns.

Authorities defend President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary to prevent overwhelming the health care system.

Officials have vowed to continue with it despite the growing public pushback and its mounting toll on the world's second-biggest economy.

The explosion of criticism marks a sharp turn in public opinion. Early on in the pandemic, China's approach to controlling COVID-19 was hailed by its own citizens as minimizing deaths at a time when other countries were suffering devastating waves of infections.

