China moon probe landing successful according to state media

The lunar mission was launched last month to collect samples from the far side of the moon, the first attempt of its kind.

China's lunar probe successfully landed on the far side of the moon, where it should bring back soil and rocks in a first of its kind attempt, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The Chang'e-6 touched down in the immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, among the largest known impact craters in the solar system, Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration.

Chang'e-6's complex mission began on May 3 and is due to last 53-days.

What are the probe's next steps?

After landing, the probe will attempt to scoop up lunar soil and rocks from the hardly-explored far side of the moon, which is invisible from Earth and has received relatively little scientific attention.

The lander will use a mechanical arm and a drill to gather up to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of surface and underground material to send back in a capsule that is currently orbiting the moon.

Scientists hope that material collected might shed light on how the moon was formed.

Afterward, the Chinese probe will attempt an unprecedented launch from that side of the moon.

