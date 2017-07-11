China: Hotel collapse leaves several people dead

The collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Suzhou left at least nine people dead and eight others missing, local authorities said Tuesday.

The hotel had collapsed on Monday afternoon.

What do we know so far?

Rescue workers rushed to the now-destroyed budget Siji Kaiyuan hotel and pulled seven survivors from the rubble. More than 600 emergency personnel and 120 vehicles mobilized for the rescue operation.

Cranes, ladders and other equipment, along with rescue dogs, were used to find those trapped under the rubble.

Nearly two dozen people in total were reportedly trapped under the debris. Most of the people in the building during the time of the collapse were hotel guests.

The cause of the collapse is still unclear.

Building disasters and other similar catastrophes are not uncommon in China, due to uneven regulations.

A fire broke out at a martial arts training center in China's Henan province last month, killing at least 18 people.

