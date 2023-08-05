  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Pakistan
CatastropheChina

China hit by more floods after Typhoon Doksuri

1 hour ago

Mass evacuations took place in the cities of Shulan and Harbin, with more deaths reported. Residents of Beijing were told to watch out for sinkholes and mudslides.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UoTe
A resident take a ride on a scooter past a flood hit town on the outskirts of the capital, Beijing
The aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri has devastated areas around the capital Bejiing and parts of northern ChinaImage: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo/picture alliance

Torrential rains triggered more flooding and mass evacuations in China's northeast on Saturday in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri.

What's the latest on the flooding?

In Jilin province, almost 15,000 people were evacuated from the city of Shulan, which has a total population of over 700,000 residents. Shulan has witnessed continuous rain since the beginning of the month.

A truck on its side amid flooded roads in Shulan
Shulan has witnessed five straight days of rain, leading to submerged streets and fieldsImage: Yan Linyun/Xinhua/AP/picture alliance

Chinese state media reported that one person was dead and five others were missing amid the downpour in Shulan. The waters drenched streets around houses and other buildings in the metropolis, according to China News Service. 

Thousands have also been moved out in Heilongjiang province as rains cover streets and farms. Officials in Heilongjiang say 25 rivers across the province are at risk of bursting their banks. 

Overflowing rivers damaged crops in Heilongjiang. Over 53,000 people were evacuated in provincial capital Harbin due to at risk reservoirs and rivers. 

Beijing still under red alert 

In the capital Beijing, city officials called on citizens in the outer areas of Fanghan and Mentougou to be wary of sinkholes and mudslides.

"Geological risks" such as landslides have led to officials keeping the city's red alert in place, as clean-up operations are carried out.

So far, at least 22 people have died in Beijing and the surrounding Hebei province this week amid the heavy rains. State media reported Saturday that waters have started to recede in the hard-hit Hebei city of Zhuozhou.   

Flooding in northern China's Hebei province
Hebei province is one of the most impacted regions of China by the heavy rains in recent daysImage: David Zhang/AP Photo/picture alliance

The death toll in the Hebei city of Baoding, meanwhile, rose to 10 people on Saturday, officials said. Eighteen people in Baoding have been reported missing. 

China this summer has witnessed not only record-breaking rains, but also heatwaves and drought in parts of the country. 

Last month, northwest China experienced its highest-ever temperature of over 52 degrees Celsius (126 Fahrenheit) in the province of Xinjiang, the state-run Xinjiang Daily newspaper reported. The scorching temperature was registered in the province's Turpan Depression, which has a harsh continental desert climate.

wd/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers install an anti-tank missile systems 'Stugna' near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on March 17, 2023

Saudi-hosted talks on Ukraine war start in Jeddah

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

BusinessAugust 2, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Visitors looking at a picture of devastated Hiroshima

Hiroshima: Atomic bomb survivors keep memory alive

Hiroshima: Atomic bomb survivors keep memory alive

Culture1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wacken Open Air 2023/Doro Pesch

Wacken festival showcases female heavy metal talent

Wacken festival showcases female heavy metal talent

Culture1 hour ago02:42 min
More from Germany

Europe

A combine harvester in a wheat field

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Food Security3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Business7 hours ago01:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage