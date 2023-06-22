  1. Skip to content
China: Gas explosion kills over 30 people at restaurant

44 minutes ago

At least 31 people have died and several more have been left injured following a blast caused by gas leak at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SuaF
DW News "Breaking"

An explosion at a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan has left at least 31 people dead, state media reported Thursday.

A further seven were receiving "all-out rescue treatment" for burns and cuts from broken glass, according to the Xinhua news agency.

What we know so far about the explosion

The blast occured at around 8.40 p.m. local time at a barbeque restaurant on a busy street  in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

It was caused by "a leak of liquefied petroleum gas," Xinhua reported, citing the regional Communist Party committee.

People were gathering for the start of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

State broadcaster CCTV showed visuals of more than a dozen firefighters working at the blast site as smoke billowed out of a huge hole in the restaurant's facade.

The footage also showed glass shards and other debris littered on the street. 

President Xi Jinping  told authorities to go all out to treat the wounded, and said safety supervision in key sectors should be strengthened, the state television reported.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...

dvv/rt (AFP, Reuters)

