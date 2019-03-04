China expels ex-Interpol chief from Communist Party

While Chinese authorities accuse former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei of taking bribes, his high-profile disappearance has raised concerns about the reach President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-graft campaign.
China prosecuted former Interpol President Meng Hongwei from the Communist Party and removed him from his public office positions, the country's graft watchdog said on Wednesday.
Meng is one of a growing group of Chinese officials caught in President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign, which critics say is being used as a way to remove political enemies.
What we know:
The Community Party's disciplinary committee laid out the charges and actions taken against him in a statement, including:
Head of Interpol vanishes: Last fall, Meng disappeared during a visit to China from France. Shortly thereafter, Chinese authorities informed Interpol that he had resigned as president and was accused of taking bribes. He became the first Chinese head of the international police organization after rising through the ranks of China's security apparatus.
Wife appeals for help: Meng's wife Grace has said she fears for her life and her sons' lives following the arrest and is under French police protection. She remains in Lyon, where Interpol's headquarters is located. Last week, she urged French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss her husband's case with Xi during his official visit to Paris.
Anti-graft campaign: Over one millionofficials in China have been convicted under a sweeping anti-graft campaign in the six years since President Xi came into office. While Beijing has said the campaign is a way to stamp out criminal activity, analysts have said it is also being used to remove Xi's political rivals.
rs/rc (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Grace Meng's lawyer says she has formally requested refuge from French authorities as she is afraid she may be kidnapped. Her husband, Meng Hongwei, went missing in September after traveling to his native China. (19.01.2019)
As China gets ready for the Communist Party's quinquennial congress, President Xi Jinping is set to expand his massive anti-corruption drive that critics say does more to consolidate his political power than fight graft. (13.10.2017)
Critics have sounded the alarm ahead of a pivotal vote on the new president of Interpol on Wednesday. Russia's candidate is favorite to take the reins of the global policing organization. (21.11.2018)
Former general Fang Fenghui is the latest top brass to fall over corruption. China's military has been a focus of President Xi Jinping's ongoing anti-graft crackdown. (20.02.2019)