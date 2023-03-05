  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks with National People's Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu during the opening session of the National People's Congress
The legislature's session is expected to tighten President Xi Jinping's control over business and societyImage: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsChina

China expands defense budget, sets modest growth target

31 minutes ago

As the National People's Congress opened this year's session, China set an economic target of "around 5%" — one of the lowest in decades — and announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OGWw

China kicked off the annual session of its parliament on Sunday, with the economy being the overarching theme.

Outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, set a modest target for economic growth of "around 5%" for the year. 

China's economic growth fell to 3% last year, the second-weakest level since at least the 1970s.

"We should give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption," Li said in a speech to the National People's Congress (NPC) session, which will run through March 13.

Beijing is hoping for an economic rebound by encouraging consumers to spend more since coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Li stressed the need for economic viability to create more urban jobs, and warned that risks remain in the real estate sector. 

National People's Congress begins in Beijing

Military budget increase in face of 'escalating' threats

China also announced a 7.2% increase in its defense budget for the coming year, up slightly from last year's 7.1% rate of increase.

Li told the NPC delegates that "external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating."

China is the world's second-largest defense spender. Its planned budgets for the year put defense spending at 1.55 trillion yuan ($225 billion, €211 billion).

Pledging Taiwan 'peaceful reunification'

On Taiwan, Li said Beijing should advance the process of "peaceful reunification" while taking steps to oppose Taiwan's independence.

"As we Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family bound by blood, we should advance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and improve the systems and policies that contribute to the wellbeing of our Taiwan compatriots," Li said. 

NPC meeting to tighten Xi's grip on power

The meeting of 2,977 members of the NPC is the year's highest-profile event, but its work is limited to endorsing decisions made by the ruling Communist Party.  

As a result, there are no debates and all documents and decisions are expected to receive unanimous support. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress
Nearly 3,000 delegates were attending the NPC sessionImage: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

This year's gathering also comes at the start of China's latest five-year political cycle, as an addendum to the ruling Communist Party's 20th annual congress in October.

There, President Xi Jinping secured a historic third term and cemented his iron grip on power.

In the coming days, the NPC will see Xi renamed head of state, the replacement of Li Keqiang as premier and the appointment of other top members of the State Council, China's Cabinet. 

rm/fb (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Dolphin swimming alongside fish

UN states finally strike deal to protect high seas

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Tunisian labour union UGTT holds a rally in Tunis

Tunisia labor union protests President Saied

Tunisia labor union protests President Saied

Politics11 hours ago02:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

People perform yoga in front of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

How healthy are India's 1.4 billion people?

Society16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele who was arrested in February last year in Tehran is seen.

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

Belgian court paves way for Iran prisoner swap treaty

PoliticsMarch 3, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Protest against antisemitism in New York

US creates new antisemitism task force

US creates new antisemitism task force

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage