China: Earthquake triggers landslide in Sichuan province

The Chinese Earthquake Bureau on Wednesday reported that a quake measuring 6.1 in magnitude had shaken part of Sichuan province.

Authorities have launched an emergency plan amid reports that the earthquake had triggered a landslide that damaged homes and a cement factory.

The quake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers near Yaan city, about 110 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of the provincial capital of Chengdu.

State media reported that three people were seriously injured, citing the Ya'an city health commission.

More to come...

rc/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)