  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Former Chinese president Hu Jintao is lead away by an usher at the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday
The dramatic scenes that saw Hu Jintao led away from the stage sparked speculation of political factors at playImage: picture alliance/dpa/kyodo
PoliticsChina

China defends call to remove ex-leader from Party Congress

27 minutes ago

Chinese state media said former President Hu Jintao was escorted off the stage at the Communist Party Congress as he was "not feeling well." Speculation is rife that he may have challenged Xi Jinping's power grab.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IZ0t

An unusual incident that saw former Chinese President Hu Jintao removed from the dais unexpectedly by ushers at the 20th Communist Party Congress was due to the 79-year-old "not feeling well," Chinese state media said late Saturday.

What happened?

Hu Jintao, the predecessor of current President Xi Jinping, was unexpectedly escorted from the stage of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party Congress earlier Saturday.

At one point, the frail-looking Hu reached for a sheet of paper placed on Xi's folder but he was quickly held down by the younger man.

Video footage published by AFP showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift Hu from his seat, drawing concerned looks from officials seated nearby.

Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point.

On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang, seated to the right of Xi, on the shoulder.

The incident sparked much speculation that Hu was being publicly admonished for a lack of support for Xi's power grab.

The 79-year-old ex-leader supports the old collective leadership model with representatives from different factions which Xi has undone.

China's Communist Party Congress: Xi solidifies his power

Xi on Sunday was reappointed as head of the Chinese Communist Party, which will almost certainly lead to him serving an unprecedented third term as president.

What was the reason given for Hu's departure?

A report by Chinese state news agency Xinhua tried to dismiss speculation of the episode having a political nature. 

Xinhua said Hu had insisted on attending the final day of the week-long congress on Saturday even though he "has been taking time to recuperate recently," without mentioning a specific illness. 

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," the agency continued.

Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony.

No coverage of Congress drama, social media censored

Saturday's evening news in China featured images of Hu attending the session but none of him being removed.

On China's Twitter-like Weibo, a few social media users discussed the incident but by the evening, the comments section of almost all Weibo posts containing Hu's name were no longer visible, according to a Reuters review.

mm/ar (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

China's Xi secures third term as head of Communist Party

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food Security22 hours ago03:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Gio Reyna celebrates after scoring a goal

Reyna emotional after Borussia Dortmund goal

Reyna emotional after Borussia Dortmund goal

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A sign saying Kherson in the red, white and blue — the colors of Russia's flag

Ukraine fights to recapture Kherson from Russia

Ukraine fights to recapture Kherson from Russia

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A young boy collects water from a puddle

Syria fights against cholera

Syria fights against cholera

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

BusinessOctober 22, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage