China: 6.2 magnitude earthquake leaves over 100 dead

Hundreds more were injured in the quake that hit northwestern China's mountainous region.

At least 111 people were killed and more than 230 were left injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern China on Monday.

The quake claimed 100 lives in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighboring province of Qinghai, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake caused damage to the water and electricity lines and disrupted transportation and communications in the affected regions.

The epicenter of the quake was 102 kilometers (63 miles) west-southwest of Gansu's provincial capital city, Lanzhou, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It hit at a depth of 35 kilometers.

Rescue operations underway

China's leader Xi Jinping has called for an all-out search and rescue effort to minimize the casualties, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The Ministry of Emergency Management in China has activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

The affected area is a mountainous region where its more difficult to provide aid and requires efforts to prevent secondary disasters caused by factors beyond the quake, Xinhua said.

The rescue operations are underway but the freezing temperatures in high altitude and the mountainous terrain has made it challenging.



