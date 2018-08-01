 Chile moves to protect Easter Island by limiting tourism | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Chile moves to protect Easter Island by limiting tourism

Tourists visiting Chile's Easter Island will face new restrictions for traveling and staying on the island, Chile authorities have said. The move is aimed at protecting both the natural environment and island heritage.

Easter Island sculptures (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Lohmann)

Chilean authorities imposed new restrictions for visitors of the Easter Island on Wednesday, with President Sebastian Pinera personally endorsing the measure to protect the famous site.

"It is a magical island, we all want to visit it, but it is also a sensitive island and therefore we have to take care of it," Pinera said, speaking on the country's 24-hour news channel.

The remote island is famous across the world as the home of the giant stone statues, Moai, built by the indigenous Rapa Nui people. In 1722, Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen became the first European to visit the Pacific island located some 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) west of Chilean mainland. In recent years, however, the island has seen tens of thousands of visitors per year.

Trouble for non-Rapa Nui

Faced with the tourist boom, Chile now decided to limit the time outsiders can stay on the volcanic island, cutting it from 90 to 30 days. The measure applies not only to foreign tourists, but also to Chileans who are not the part of the native Rapa Nui population.

Read more: Bringing the trees back to Easter Island

Tourists are now required to fill out a special form, show return tickets, and present a document confirming a hotel reservation or a letter of invitation from an islander. The restrictions would not apply to parents, partners or children of the Rapa Nui people.

Authorities would also exempt civil servants, people working for the companies who provide services to the state, and people who develop an independent economic activity with their families.

Watch video 01:29
Now live
01:29 mins.

Viewer video of Easter Island

Against outside 'customs'

A 2017 census showed 7,750 people living on the island, almost twice as much as just few decades ago. The population growth and the even-increasing flow of tourist are putting a strain on all basic services of the community, with crime and domestic violence figures also rising, local officials said.

"The thousand-year culture is changing and not for the good," Mayor Pedro Edmunds told the AFP news agency. Edmunds, a member of the Rapa Nui community, also complained that "customs from the continent" were infiltrating the island.

A Moai statue with repainted eyes (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Lohmann)

Easter Island boasts around 900 massive stone sculptures called Moai

'A good start'

Separately, local government advisor Ana Maria Gutierrez warned that environmental conditions were also in jeopardy. According to her, an average inhabitant of the Easter Island generated 1.4 metric tons of garbage per year ten years ago, with the figure reaching 2.5 tons today.

"Environmentally the island is very fragile," said Gutierrez.

Read more: Easter Island, the tourists and the garbage

Mayor Edmunds believes that the new restrictions are not going far enough, saying he would prefer a "total" ban on new residents.

However, the new rules make "a good start," he said.

dj/rc (AFP, AP)

 

DW recommends

Easter Island, the tourists and the garbage

This Chilean island is famous for its monumental head-shaped stone sculptures. But this World Heritage Site finds itself up to its eyeballs in an ever-growing heap of garbage. (14.09.2016)  

World Heritage Easter Island, Chile

Video from Feidal Siddiqi (11.07.2016)  

Bringing the trees back to Easter Island

Rapa Nui, in the South Pacific between Chile and Polynesia, is famous for its monumental head statues. Its barren landscape, to some a symbol of ecological collapse, is now the target of reforestation efforts. (08.04.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Viewer video of Easter Island  

Related content

DW Sendung Check-in V-Mail Chile

Viewer video of Easter Island 29.08.2016

This week brings us footage from Rapa Nui National Park on Easter Island with its famous Moai statues.

DW Sendung Check-in V-Mail Chile

Viewer video of Easter Island 27.08.2016

This week brings us footage from Rapa Nui National Park on Easter Island with its famous Moai statues.

Reihe mit Steinstatuen (Moais) Osterinsel Totale

Easter Island, the tourists and the garbage 14.09.2016

This Chilean island is famous for its monumental head-shaped stone sculptures. But this World Heritage Site finds itself up to its eyeballs in an ever-growing heap of garbage.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 