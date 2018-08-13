Chile: Fire kills 10 women trapped in nursing home

The women were trapped inside "dormitory number two" at the nursing home when the pre-dawn blaze broke out. President Sebastian Pinera has called on Chileans to learn from this tragedy to "be more supportive" of seniors.
At least 10 elderly women were killed on Tuesday when a fire swept through a nursing home in southern Chile, authorities said.
Biobio regional governor Jorge Ulloa told local media that the women were unable to escape the fire because they had been confined to bed. At least one person survived and was being treated at a nearby hospital
Read more: Chile's lithium: A blessing or curse?
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera traveled to Chiguayante, roughly 520 kilometers (320 miles) south of the capital Santiago, to show "solidarity and affection" with the relatives of the victims.
Some witnesses said they heard an explosion similar to the sound of a short circuit, prosecutors said
'Tragic accident'
"The entire country … is moved by this tragedy," said Pinera. "I hope that this tragic accident will shake consciences and help us as a society to be more supportive, more affectionate, more welcoming to all our seniors."
Local authorities said that while the women were unable to escape, workers at the nursing home had followed security protocols, noting that they had not been locked inside "dormitory number two."
Read more: Catching fog in drought-stricken Chile
Witnesses reported hearing an explosion shortly before the blaze started before dawn, according to prosecutors.
ls/jm (AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Tourists visiting Chile's Easter Island will face new restrictions for traveling and staying on the island, Chile authorities have said. The move is aimed at protecting both the natural environment and island heritage. (02.08.2018)
Catholic bishops have apologized for failing the victims of sexual abuse after a weeklong leadership conclave. Chilean prosecutors are investigating hundreds of child sex abuse cases involving members of the church. (04.08.2018)
Farmers in northern Chile, one of the driest regions in the world, are learning to adapt to drought after discovering a new source of water — fog-catching nets. (13.07.2018)
The milk farmers in Chile's idyllic Los Lagos region are running out of money. They have to spend too much on water and energy. Advised by the "Smart Energy Concepts" initiative, they want to increase efficiency. (19.12.2017)