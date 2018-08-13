Chile: Fire kills 10 women trapped in nursing home

At least 10 elderly women were killed on Tuesday when a fire swept through a nursing home in southern Chile, authorities said.

Biobio regional governor Jorge Ulloa told local media that the women were unable to escape the fire because they had been confined to bed. At least one person survived and was being treated at a nearby hospital

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera traveled to Chiguayante, roughly 520 kilometers (320 miles) south of the capital Santiago, to show "solidarity and affection" with the relatives of the victims.

Some witnesses said they heard an explosion similar to the sound of a short circuit, prosecutors said

'Tragic accident'

"The entire country … is moved by this tragedy," said Pinera. "I hope that this tragic accident will shake consciences and help us as a society to be more supportive, more affectionate, more welcoming to all our seniors."

Local authorities said that while the women were unable to escape, workers at the nursing home had followed security protocols, noting that they had not been locked inside "dormitory number two."

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion shortly before the blaze started before dawn, according to prosecutors.

