 Chernobyl: Radioactive forest near nuclear plant catches fire | News | DW | 04.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Chernobyl: Radioactive forest near nuclear plant catches fire

A fire has broken out in a Ukrainian forest within the thousand-square-mile exclusion zone of the abandoned nuclear power plant at Chernobyl. Two firefighting planes and a helicopter were deployed to the scene.

Chernobyl nuclear plant in 2006 (picture-alliance/dpa)

A forest caught fire in the exclusion zone around the former nuclear power plant at Chernobyl in Ukraine on Saturday.

Around 90 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which quickly spread over 20 hectares, according to the civil protection agency in Kyiv.

A helicopter and two water-carrying aircraft were also called upon to help battle the fire.

Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster when in April 1986, the No.4 reactor exploded, causing large quantities of radioactive material to disperse in the atmosphere.

Tens of thousands of people were forced to relocate in the wake of the disaster, and three of the reactors kept running. The site was only abandoned a decade later following international pressure and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Read more: Moscow residents fight back against 'second Chernobyl'

Forest fire in northern Ukraine in 2018 (Reuters/State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

The exclusion zone in northern Ukraine was the site of a similar fire in June 2018

Restricted zone

Radioactive radiation from the accident is still present in the 2,600 square kilometers (1,000 square miles) exclusion zone that was set up around the site.

The presence made fighting the fire more difficult, officials said, but insisted there is no danger to population centers.

Fires are a relatively frequent occurrence in the exclusion zone. It is not yet confirmed if the cause of the fire was directly linked to the radioactive nature of the forest, which has mostly stood empty since 1986.

Watch video 05:23

Ukraine: Chernobyl as a tourist attraction

ed/mm (dpa, Interfax)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ukraine troops hold target practice in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

In the course of filming in Pripyat, DW reporters learned that the Ukrainian national guard holds target practice in the radioactively contaminated city. Why there, and how dangerous is it? (01.08.2019)  

Russia's floating nuclear plant sets sail for the Arctic

A seaborne nuclear plant has started its journey across the Arctic Circle to supply power to a Siberian town. Russian activists warned the barge could become a "Chernobyl on ice." (23.08.2019)  

Related content

Ukraine Region Tschernobyl Sperrzone Prypjat

Ukraine troops hold target practice in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone 01.08.2019

In the course of filming in Pripyat, DW reporters learned that the Ukrainian national guard holds target practice in the radioactively contaminated city. Why there, and how dangerous is it?

Ukraine Pripyat | Geisterstadt nach Chernobyl

'Chernobyl' creator asks tourists to show respect at disaster site 12.06.2019

Television show maker Craig Mazin reminded visitors to the exclusion zone in Ukraine that "a terrible tragedy occured there." Tour operators have reported a huge spike in interest after the release of the miniseries.

Ukraine Tourismus in Tschernobyl

Visiting Chernobyl more powerful than Instagram hype 20.06.2019

The HBO series about the 1986 Ukrainian nuclear disaster has spurred visits to the reactor — and inappropriate selfies. Kai Dambach reflects on his own Chernobyl tour and the disaster's legacy in the social media age.

Advertisement