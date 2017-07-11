Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture 2025 in Germany

The eastern German city of Chemnitz has been awarded the title European Capital of Culture 2025, chairwoman of the jury, Sylvia Amann, announced on Wednesday.

"This title is a great opportunity for Chemnitz to give and receive a lot, to show a lot of the unseen. It will give the city a boost," tweeted the Culture Foundation for Germany's 16 federal states, citing the mayor of Chemnitz, Barbara Ludwig.

A European Capital of Culture is awarded to a city in the EU and holds the title for one year. During the year, the city holds a series of cultural events which also promote pan-European themes.

Alongside Germany, Slovenia will also nominate a city to hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2025.

The German cities of Hannover, Hildesheim, Magdeburg and Nuremberg were also in the running for the title.

kmm/rt (dpa, AFP, KNA)