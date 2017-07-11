Chemnitz to be European Capital of Culture 2025 in Germany

The eastern German city of Chemnitz has been recommended to win the European Capital of Culture 2025, the chairwoman of the jury, Sylvia Amann, announced on Wednesday.

"This title is a great opportunity for Chemnitz to give and receive a lot, to show a lot of the unseen. It will give the city a boost," tweeted the Culture Foundation for Germany's 16 federal states, citing the mayor of Chemnitz, Barbara Ludwig.

A European Capital of Culture is awarded to a city in the EU and holds the title for one year. During the year, the city holds a series of cultural events which also promote pan-European themes.

Alongside Germany, Slovenia will also nominate a city to hold the European Capital of Culture title in 2025.

How did Chemnitz win the title?

The German cities of Hanover, Hildesheim, Magdeburg and Nuremberg were also in the running for the title. They were shortlisted from a total of eight cities in Germany.

The prospective cities had to impress the jury with a 100-page application, as well as showcasing digital city visits and a final presentation.

If the designated Capital of Culture sticks to its proposed plans, it will receive the Melina Mercouri Prize worth €1.5 million ($1.7 million) at the end of the monitoring phase in spring 2025.

Chemnitz will have to wait a while before gaining the title. Culture Commissioner Monika Grütters will officially appoint the winning city at the end of the year during a conference of German culture ministers.

