Champions League: Niko Kovac in fighting mood as Bayern Munich welcome Benfica

"How long?" read the headline in German football biweekly kicker on Monday morning, along with photographs of a frustrated-looking Niko Kovac and the prone figure of Jerome Boateng, flat out on the turf of the Allianz Arena, head in his hands.

The images were taken at fulltime after the German champions had thrown away a two-goal lead against newly promoted Fortuna Düsseldorf, plunging Bayern deeper into crisis and piling the pressure on coach Kovac. Indeed: How long can he hold on?

"It's not a subject of discussion," insisted a visibly shaken Uli Hoeness post-match, adding: "at the moment." The club president's comments were a far cry from the conviction on display at the start of October when he said he would "defend Kovac to the death."

But, at that time, Bayern weren't nine points off the top of the league. The last time that was the case after 12 games was 2011. Bayern weren't fifth either. The last time that was the case after Matchday 12 was in 2010.

And Bayern hadn't conceded 17 goals in 12 games. They've only ever done that nine times before. And only in 1973-74 did they still win the Bundesliga.

Four home league games without a win is new Bundesliga record for the Bavarians who are struggling with a whole host of problems, not all of which can be fixed this season – let alone in time for the visit of Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, with top spot in Group E still very much in the balance.

Bayern players listen to Niko Kovac's instructions ahead of their 2-0 win over Benfica in September in Lisbon

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, whose save-to-shot ratio of 45.2 percent is among the worst in the Bundesliga, said that Bayern "would have won 5-0" against Düsseldorf had they carried out Kovac's instructions properly. In other words, had they not held such a high line against pacey Fortuna striker Dodi Lukebakio, who punished them three times on the counterattack.

So why wasn't the 47-year-old's match-plan implemented? Is there a subconscious lack of respect in the dressing room for a man whose single German Cup triumph with Eintracht Frankfurt pales in comparison to the palmarès of some of the more experienced Bavarians?

Or is Kovac struggling to impose his authority given the number of injuries he has to deal with, and the subsequent lack of leverage that comes with that shortage? After all, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Thiago Alcantara, James Rodriguez and Serge Gnabry, all players who could be considered part of Bayern's next generation, are all injured.

"But it's also to do with the players," Hoeness said. Indeed, focusing on the coach only serves to absolve the players of any blame. Players who, just six months ago, had disappeared over the horizon, competing in a different league to the rest of the Bundesliga. Imagine that, Herr Rummenigge!

So where is that experience and quality now? "There is no unity, no orientation," wrote kicker, even calling the players' off-field activities into question. "There are no leaders to speak of."

But there is little prospect of change on Tuesday night. Not in terms of personnel, at least.

"We're not going to throw everything into disarray," Kovac told journalists on Monday, before referring to the injury situation: "We can't anyway; we're a bit stricken at the moment and have to make do with what we've got.

"But I'm a fighter and I have been all my life. Hiding, giving up, hoisting the white flag – those words aren't in my vocabulary. I always look forward and I'll always keep fighting."

But for how long?