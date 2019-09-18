 Champions League: Munich′s Allianz Arena to host 2022 final | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Champions League: Munich's Allianz Arena to host 2022 final

The Allianz Arena, home of Germany's Bayern Munich, has been selected to host the 2022 Champions League final. The hosts cities for the 2021 and 2023 finals were also chosen at a meeting of UEFA's executive committee.

UEFA Champions League 2019/20 | Bayern München vs. Crvena Zvezda (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

The 2022 Champions League final will be held in the German city of Munich, UEFA has announced at a meeting in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

The Allianz Arena, the 70,000 capacity home of Bayern Munich, will host the European showpiece event, which it last hosted in 2012, when Bayern were beaten in the final by English side Chelsea.

The venue for the 2021 final was awarded to the home of Zenit St Petersburg, the 68,000 capacity Gazprom Arena, while Wembley stadium will host the 2023 final, the third time the London stadium will have hosted the final since it was re-opened in 2007. The last time it had the final was the 2013 all-German contest between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. 

UEFA said that in announcing the venues in advance, they have addressed concerns that stadiums and cities are suitable for European football's headline game.

"The chosen venues have proper mobility, hotels and everything else. Where we have a problem, and probably will have a problem anywhere, is that sometimes hotels take advantage of the fact the Champions League final is in a certain city," admitted UEFA president Aleksandar Ceferin.

"I am sure that if you check those three cities in half an hour you will see that hotel prices have already started to rise," Ceferin said. "This is a problem but it is hard for us to influence. That is why we want to go to such big cities with so many hotels that in the end you can choose.

"Those venues are big cities, interesting cities, accessible for the fans and with very nice stadiums," he added, although he said he "cannot do any promises for now" in terms of increasing ticket allocations for supporters.

UEFA's executive committee also awarded the 2021 Europa League final to Spain, at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Georgia was the other bidder, proposing the national arena in Tbilisi.

The 2021 Super Cup — played between the winners of that year's Champions League and Europa League — will be played at Northern Ireland's national stadium in Belfast.

 

DW recommends

Bayern Munich win Champions League, beating Dortmund 2-1

Bayern Munich have beaten Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first-ever all-German Champions League final. Arjen Robben scored the decisive goal in the closing minutes, assisted by his partner-in-crime Franck Ribery. (25.05.2013)  

Related content

Fußball Marko Marin Roter Stern Belgrad

Champions League: Marin back in Germany to face Bayern Munich with point to prove 18.09.2019

Marko Marin was once lauded as a future Germany star and featured for the country at the World Cup. Now 30, he returns to Germany to take on Bayern Munich with Red Star Belgrade following a largely unfulfilled career.

Champions League Finale Mai 2012 FC Bayern München gegen FC Chelsea

Report: Munich to host 2022 Champions League final 30.08.2019

Saint Petersburg has been chosen for the 2021 final and London's Wembley Stadium in 2023, according to UEFA sources. The Allianz Arena has already held one final, in 2012, when Bayern lost to Chelsea.

Champions League | Benfica Lissabon - RB Leipzig

Champions League: Werner at the double as RB Leipzig defeat Benfica 17.09.2019

RB Leipzig continued their strong start to the season, defeating Benfica 2-1 away from home in their Champions league opener. Timo Werner was once again the standout player, netting both goals.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  