 Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.02.2020

Sports

Champions League live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund are set to host big-spending French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout phase of Champions League. It's a clash that is bound to be filled with goals; follow all of the live action here!

Deutschland Dortmund | Stadion Borussia Dortmund | Signal Iduna Park, Westfalenstadion (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/C. Neundorf)

++ Refresh page for live updates from 21:00 CET+++

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel returns to the Westfalen Stadion for the first time as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on Tuesday night. In the prematch press conference, the German played down the significance of his personal history at the club, saying that he was solely focused on the "huge challenge" that his team would be facing over the two legs.

Both teams are very capable of scoring, but Dortmund have also shipped a lot of goals in recent weeks, and BVB coach Lucien Favre told the prematch press conference that his team would be looking to keep the score down on Tuesday night. Dortmund are hoping the newly arrived defensive midfielder Emre Can will help shore things up at the back.

Dortmund could also field another arrival, 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland in Europe for the first time. The Norwegian has scored nine goals in six games in all competitions for Dortmund, but he also scored eight in six matches for his former club, Salzburg in the group stage.

Tuchel, on the other hand, said he expected Neymar to be available after returning from injury.

"If we have Neymar on the field, we have the self-confidence,'' Tuchel said. "It changes everything for us."

Related content

Ligue 1 | FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain | Thomas Tuchel

Champions League: Thomas Tuchel returns to Borussia Dortmund — but not as a friend 17.02.2020

Thomas Tuchel returns to Dortmund with his Paris Saint-Germain side for a much-anticipated clash in the last-16 of the Champions League. But Dortmund won’t be rolling out the red carpet for their former coach.

Fußball: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund back to basics in latest Bundesliga spectacle 14.02.2020

Borussia Dortmund are capable of the spectacular both on and off the field. Against Eintracht Frankfurt, both players and fans showed the importance of getting the basics right first.

Emre Can deutscher Fußballspieler

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund bring in Juventus’ Emre Can to boost fragile defense 01.02.2020

Erling Haaland’s sensational arrival has masked Borussia Dortmund’s defensive issues. In German international Emre Can, BVB are hoping for more stability at the back.

