Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool

19:24 - Niko Kovac was also eager to talk up the game: "Tomorrow the whole world will be watching. It's a highlight, not just for the players and coaches, but also for all fans and the media."

The Croatian boss also praised backup fullback Rafinha, who is expected to fill in for the suspended Joshua Kimmich at right back, despite criticizing Kovac's treatment of him a few weeks ago.

"He has played very well in the last two matches, both offensively and defensively," said Kova, who also confirmed that Kingsley Coman and David Alaba are fit. "Switching from left to right won't be a problem for him - right back is his position."

19:18 - Klopp has been in pretty positive form in the buildup to this one, despite his side having lost their last five on the road in the Champions League. “We have only one year together in the Champions League but we have it, and we have another year together in the Europa League. That means so far we were pretty successful when we were part of the competition,” the German boss said.

“That is all we need to be confident but confidence alone is nothing. You have to be really strong on the night. I like this situation. There is no real pressure. I only see it as an opportunity. Win it or go out. Everyone knows you can go out against Bayern and no one will say: ‘How could that happen?’ That’s how we see it. We wanted and we still want to prove our value in Europe again.”

19:07 - Virgil van Dijk will return for Liverpool tonight after missing the first leg through suspension. He’ll be anticipating a tough task up against Robert Lewandowski, who’s now the top scorer in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. But his recent records in knockout ties isn’t so hot. As this piece explains.

18:57 - It’s been a round of shocks so far in the Champions League but it’s hard to see how this one could fit that bill. If Jürgen Klopp’s side were favorites a few months ago, it looks about 50/50 now. Klopp may well look for the sort of fast and furious start his side became adept at last season and sacrifice a little of the control that’s given them consistency in the league. Any away goal is going to be a real dagger to Bayern’s heart.

18:45 - Hello, and welcome to the big one. After Borussia Dortmund and Schalke emerged from their Premier League encounters battered, bruised and out of the Champions League, Bayern Munich try to ensure a German participant in the quarterfinal draw on Friday.

Bayern were in big trouble when this one was drawn but have hit form at just the right time, returning to the top of the Bundesliga this weekend after a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg. Liverpool haven't been in quite such strong form as Schalke's conquerors Manchester City have overhauled them in the Premier League.

Niko Kovac kept thing tight in the first leg at Anfield and, though it was the sort of performance they needed, Bayern were a little fortunate to come away with a 0-0. But than can be a dangerous result, given the away goals rule. Should he stick or twist?