Champions League: Inter reach final after seeing off Milan

Inter Milan have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2010 after overcoming city rivals AC Milan. Lautaro Martinez' second-half goal sealed a 3-0 aggregate win and fired the Nerazzurri to Istanbul.

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (aggregate: 3-0)

(Martinez 74')

San Siro, Milan

Pinned to the shield of Saint Ambrose, the patron saint of Milan depicted on the Inter Milan fans' pre-match choreography, were arrows featuring the flags of Barcelona, FC Porto, Bayern Munich and Benfica, teams the Nerazzurri have seen off during this season's Champions League campaign.

Now, they can add the most valuable banner yet: the one featuring the red and black of local rivals AC Milan, clinically put to the sword over the course of this Milanese semifinal as Inter progressed to their sixth European Cup final, and first since 2010.

After veterans Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had fired Inter into an early 2-0 lead in the first leg, the comparatively young captain Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal late in the second, firing the ball home from close range and his team to the final in Istanbul on June 10, where they will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

AC Milan in search of a goal

And yet the best chances on the night had fallen to AC Milan, the Rossoneri playing the role of visiting team in this second leg, and most in need of goals. They started accordingly, with left-back Theo Hernandez firing just over from distance after just five minutes.

The chance to really bring Stefano Pioli's team back into the tie fell to Brahim Diaz shortly after. After Milan prevented Inter from breaking with aggressive counter-pressing, Sandro Tonali advanced down the left and cut the ball back dangerously, but Diaz' low effort was well saved by Andre Onana.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao fashioned a similar chance for himself just before half-time but opted to shoot rather than cross, dragging his shot just wide.

A captain's goal: Lautaro Martinez fires Inter into the Champions League final Image: Claudia Greco/REUTERS

Martinez seals the deal

They were chances that the Rossoneri would come to regret as Inter, coming into the game on the back of seven straight wins in all competitions and five points clear of their rivals in Serie A began to take control of proceedings.

Even before Martinez' winner, assisted in part by German international substitute Robin Gosens, they had chances to put the tie to bed.

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Mkhitaryan saw two shots blocked in quick succession, before AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan reacted rapidly to keep out Hakan Calhanoglu's free-kick, flicked on dangerously by Dzeko – once of Wolfsburg and Inter's potential final opponents, Manchester City.

Whether Saint Ambrose's Milanese shield will have to keep out City or Real Madrid in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium will be determined on Wednesday night.

Edited by Felix Tamsut