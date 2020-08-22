Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich — live

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Estadio da Luz

(Live updates here from Sunday, 20:00 CEST)

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of the 2020 Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich. Our liveblog goes LIVE at 20:00 CEST, but until then get the pre-match lowdown on all the major talking points. You can also read our Champions League final preview here.

Goals, goals, goals

Bayern Munich have been setting all kinds of records in this season's Champions League. If they score three more against PSG, they'll equal the record set by Barcelona in 1999/20 of 45 goals in a single campaign — although Bayern will only play 11 games, whereas Barca played 16.

Lewa on a rollWhile PSG have scored 25 goals in 10 games on the run to its first final, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have netted 24 between them as part of Bayern's overall haul of 42. With 15 goals and six assists in Europe, Lewandowski is enjoying the season of his life. Only Cristiano Ronaldo — with 17 goals for Real Madrid in 2013-14 — has scored more in a Champions League campaign. "Lewandowski has been amazing,'' Bayern winger Kingsley Coman said. "He has been the best player of the season and in the world."

French resistance

French clubs haven't had much success in the Champions League or European Cup. PSG become only the fifth French finalist and the first since Monaco lost to Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2004, and only one of the previous four finalists have gone on to lift the trophy — Marseille in 1993.

Germany vs. Germany in the dugout

The instructions coming from the dugouts on Sunday will both be from Germans. Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick have never met before as head coaches and become the first all-German coaches in a Champions League final since the last all-German final in 2013, when Jürgen Klopp's Dortmund were defeated by Jupp Heynckes's Bayern. The president of the German coaching association, Lutz Hangartner, has been talking about the quality of German coaches at the moment.

"It's no coincidence," he said. "It's rather proof that the training of coaches in Germany is very good. I remember what was written when German football was in the doldrums," he said after no Bundesliga club reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season. "Now everything is good again? That's not how it is. You shouldn't live in extremes — but you can enjoy the moment."

Flick lauds Bayern's mentality

"The team has the mentality to do everything for victory. We can only win if we are at 100 percent. To measure yourself against the best is fun for every player. We have a plan and hope that we can implement it. Sunday is a special game."

Flick won't change approach

"We want to push through our philosophy. It distinguishes us and guaranteed our success. We will not change it. We must put pressure on the ball. PSG have a lot of quality, pace and top stars but we must not give them the space to play their passes."

Expected line-ups

PSG (4-3-3): Rico; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Herrera, Paredes; Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Goretzka, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Perisic; Lewandowski