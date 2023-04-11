  1. Skip to content
Champions League: Bayern Munich finally crack in Manchester

1 hour ago

Bayern Munich held their own for an hour, but finally succumbed to the Manchester City machine. Thomas Tuchel's side missed good chances and now face a second cup exit in quick succession.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PvR0

Manchester City 2-0 Bayern Munich
(Rodrigo 27', Silva 70', Haaland 76')
Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Bayern Munich have a mountain climb in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg after suffering a 3-0 defeat away at Manchester City.

Despite holding their own for the best part of an hour in the Manchester rain, Bayern's resistance was finally overcome by goals from Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

In a desperate second-half spell, Bayern had goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank that the scoreline didn't end up even higher. But even so, a three-goal deficit still leaves Thomas Tuchel's team facing a second cup exit in the space of a two weeks, and only six games into his tenure.

Bayern centerback Dayot Upamecano had a night to forget in the Manchester rain while, at the other end of the pitch, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané failed to convert a series of good chances.

Indeed, the first big chance of the game fell to the visitors when Musiala's low drive was well blocked by Ruben Dias midway through the first half.

In hindsight, he perhaps ought to have shot for the far post – and Bayern were handed a lesson in clinical finishing just one minute later by Rodrigo. Afforded just a fraction too much space on the edge of the box by Joshua Kimmich, the City midfielder took aim and whipped the ball into the top corner.

But Bayern remained in the game which, in the minutes either side of half-time, developed into a personal battle between Leroy Sané and Ederson, the current City goalkeeper twice saving well against the former City striker.

And so Bayern were again punished for not takin their chances, and for their own errors at the back. First, Upamecano carelessly lost possession on the edge of his own box. Jack Grealish found Haaland, and Haaland crossed for Bernardo Silva to head home.

Five minutes later, Haaland the provider turned Haaland the executioner, finishing low from Alvarez's header and, bar a miracle in Munich, effectively knocking Bayern out of Europe.

 

