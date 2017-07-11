 Champions League: Bayern draw PSG and Dortmund face City | News | DW | 19.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Champions League: Bayern draw PSG and Dortmund face City

In a repeat of last year's final, holders Bayern face French champions Paris St. Germain, while Dortmund have a tough assignment against the Premier League leaders.

Bayern players

Bayern Munich are the Champions League holders

Bundesliga title holders Bayern Munich were matched with Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinals of this year's Champions League.

The clash is a rematch of last year's final, which Bayern went on to win.

Meanwhile, German runners-up Borussia Dortmund are paired with Pep Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Real Madrid play 2019 winners Liverpool, the team the Spaniards beat 3-1 in the 2018 final to clinch a record-extending 13th European title. Meanwhile, Porto will face Chelsea.

Advertisement