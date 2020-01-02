 Catalonia separatists set to end Spain′s political deadlock | News | DW | 03.01.2020

News

Catalonia separatists set to end Spain's political deadlock

A Catalan separatist party will abstain from an upcoming vote to confirm Socialist Pedro Sanchez as prime minister. The ERC announced the move after agreeing to talks over "the future of Catalonia" with the Socialists.

Spanien Pedro Sanchez (Getty Images/AFP/G. Bouys)

The pro-independence Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said Thursday it would abstain from the Spanish parliament's confidence vote, allowing Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to stay on as prime minister.

Spain went without a proper government for much of 2019 after two inconclusive elections. Sanchez needed the ERC's 13 lawmakers to at least refrain from the vote, slated to take place between January 4 and 7, in order to secure his confirmation in office.

The ERC said it made its decision after the Socialists agreed to an open dialogue over secession for Catalonia. Top ERC official Pere Aragones said the two sides would hold talks to "unblock the political conflict over the future of Catalonia and establish the basis for its resolution."

"It is a difficult, complex path. We think it is worth taking," Aragones, who serves as Catalonia's vice president, told reporters.

The ERC's Pere Aragones shakes hands with MP Gabriel Rufian (Getty Images/J. Lago)

Aragones (left) said the ERC had agreed to talks with the Socialists over 'the future of Catalonia'

Fragile coalition government

Sanchez and the Socialists won 155 seats in the most recent elections in November, well short of a majority in Spain's 350-seat parliament. The Socialists agreed to form a coalition with the left-wing Unidas Podemos party, but still required the support of several smaller regional parties, including the ERC.

Spanish laws allow minority governments to be formed as long as they receive more votes in favor than against in the country's lower house of parliament. The ERC's abstention effectively facilitates just such a scenario.

Read more: The two-decade long plan to save Catalonia's fruit growers

The Socialist party confirmed it had reached an agreement with ERC on discussing secession for Catalonia, but did not mention the party abstaining from the upcoming investiture vote.

Sanchez and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said Monday that if approved, their coalition government would increase social spending and introduce higher taxes for banks and wealthy Spaniards.

Spanish politics in turmoil

Spain's constitution bars regions from seceding, and the recent push for independence in Catalonia has fueled one of the worst political crises in decades for the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

The wealthy northeastern region of Catalonia has seen significant, sometimes violent protests since Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to lengthy prison terms over their roles in a banned 2017 independence referendum and subsequent independence declaration.

  • Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po (REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Hong Kong's stability jolted

    Protests erupted across Hong Kong in June over the introduction of a bill to allow the extradition of fugitives to mainland China. The bill was withdrawn in September, but months later, protesters are still demanding full democracy for the territory and an inquiry into police violence. The rallies have regularly turned ugly and security forces have been accused of being too heavy-handed.

  • Protesters attend a rally demanding Hong Kong's leaders step down and withdraw the extradition bill (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    A million and more hit the streets

    The sheer size of the protest movement has put Hong Kong and Beijing's leaders on the back foot, amid accusations that China is undermining the territory's special status under the "one country, two systems" agreement. On occasions, more than a million people poured into the streets. Local elections in November saw a huge landslide for the pro-democracy camp.

  • Greta Thunberg at the Fridays for Future protest in Berlin

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Greta persists, the world listens

    Within months of schoolgirl Greta Thunberg's solo climate change protest outside the Swedish parliament, a new youth activist movement had grown into the millions. The Fridays for Future protests have unleashed more than 4,500 strikes across over 150 countries, including Germany. Thunberg's straightforward approach is credited with forcing several governments to declare a climate crisis.

  • Demonstrators protest against a new citizenship law in Delhi

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Challenging religious discrimination in India

    India's Parliament passed legislation this month that offers amnesty to non-Muslim undocumented immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The move prompted nationwide protests complaining that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. Prime Minister Modi insisted the bill offers sanctuary to people fleeing persecution but many fear it will render Muslim immigrants stateless.

  • An Iraqi female demonstrator takes part in ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad (REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Iraqi says 'life is worse' since Saddam

    In October, Iraqis poured onto the streets to protest against corruption, unemployment and Iran's influence on the country's government. The demonstrations quickly turned violent, with some 460 people killed and 25,000 injured. Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced his resignation, fueling further anger over efforts to install an interim leadership, which protesters say is more of the same.

  • A demonstrator waves a national flag in Beirut's Martyrs' Square (REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Fists of solidarity in Beirut

    Lebanon saw a similar outpouring of anger in October over plans to hike taxes on gasoline, tobacco and even WhatsApp phone calls. The protests quickly morphed into a wider condemnation of endemic state corruption and falling living standards. Despite Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepping down, protest leaders refused to meet with his interim successor and are demanding an establishment overhaul.

  • Iranians protests over fuel hike (Getty Images/AFP)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Iran fuel protests spread to 21 cities

    In November, Tehran was widely denounced for its crackdown on protests that erupted over fuel rationing and a 50% gasoline price hike. More than 200,000 people poured onto the streets of several cities and quickly turned riotous, prompting a strong response. The US State Department says more than one thousand people were killed during the bloodiest period in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • A demonstrator flashes the peace sign while debris burn in the background on June 3, 2019. (AP/dpa photo)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Sudan revolution leaves power vacuum

    Months of civil disobedience led to the overthrow of Sudan's longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and threw the northeastern African country into a political crisis. Military and pro-democracy parties have since been fighting to secure power. Dozens of people were killed in the unrest. In August, the two sides signed a constitutional declaration to form a transitional government.

  • A rainbow is seen as demonstrators protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 24, 2019. (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Latin America decries austerity

    Protests in Chile began just over two months ago, sparked by tensions over the country's political and economic system. Protesters are demanding an overhaul of the health, pension and education systems. Several Latin American nations saw similar protests in 2019, including Bolivia, Honduras and Venezuela, where attempts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro peaked in May.

  • A protester stands in front of burning barricade during a demonstration by the yellow vests movement (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    France shudders to a standstill

    France's yellow vest movement has proved a constant thorn in President Emmanuel Macron's side. The movement originated at the end of 2018 when drivers from rural areas complained about a planned fuel tax. It then morphed into a catch-all banner for very disparate groups of disaffected voters. By December, French unions were striking and on the streets again, this time over pension reforms.

  • Catalan demonstrators throw back to the police a tear gas canister officer during Catalonia's general strike, in Barcelona, Spain, October 18, 2019. (REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

    2019: A year of protests, everywhere!

    Catalonia independence fight renewed

    After nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed by Spain's Supreme Court, a new wave of anger erupted, paralyzing the regional capital, Barcelona. Protests — which at one point involved half a million people — turned violent for six nights in a row. The general strike and accompanying unrest stopped transport and car production, even forcing the postponement of a Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match.

    Author: Leah Carter


dr/kl  (Reuters, AFP)

