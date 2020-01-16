 ′Cartoons for Future′ on show in Turkey | Arts | DW | 16.01.2020

Arts

'Cartoons for Future' on show in Turkey

The climate crisis might not the most pressing issue in Turkey, but citizens' awareness is growing. Interest for the traveling exhibition "Cartoons for Future," currently in Izmir, is proof that attitudes are changing.

  • cartoon of a stork with a baby and a raven carrying a huge load of trash Cartoons for Future | Clean the World, Menekşe Çam

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Unfair assignment of tasks

    The stork can hardly believe his eyes — what is in the huge bundle the raven is carrying? Turkish cartoonist Menekse Cam, who brought the exhibition "Cartoons for Future" to Turkey, has named her drawing "Clean the World."

  • Person high in the air on a tightrope balancing a building and a plant on a long stick Cartoons for Future | Teknoloji - Ekoloji, Burak Ergin

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Difficult balance

    In this cartoon by Turkish artist Burak Ergin, a man is trying to balance out technology and ecology. Ergin's often quite gloomy works have won numerous national and international awards.

  • Greta Thunberg standing up to her neck in water, with smokestacks burning behind her. She's holding a poster that says school strike for the climate in Swedish, but it is under water. (Image: Marian Kamensky)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Too late?

    Greta Thunberg, the leading figure in the climate activism movement "Fridays for Future," is up to her neck in water in this drawing by Austrian Marian Kamensky: Her "school strike for the climate" (as it says in Swedish on the poster) kicked off too late.

  • A couple standing on a mountain of trash, taking a selfie in front of a sunset over the ocean (Image: Tjeerd Royaards)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Great view?

    Tourism at any cost? The couple is taking a selfie in front of the sunset, but is apparently oblivious to the fact that they're standing on the mountain of trash.

  • The Earth shown here as a person sitting in a boot, with a globe as its head, surrounding by plastic bottles floating in the water; the Earth as person holds its face in its hands, crying tears of desperation (Image: Arcadio Esquivel)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    The globe in despair

    Many of the illustrations in the exhibition address the plastic garbage that has contaminated the world's oceans. Here, the Earth holds its face in its hands in a moment of desperation.

  • A mother calling to her children Come out right now! You're not supposed to play in a cemetery! (Image: Kittihawk)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    A wet grave

    The environmental crisis will also have consequences on migration. In this sharp-tongued cartoon, a mother calls to her children in the Mediterranean Sea: "Come out right now! You're not supposed to play in a cemetery!" It brings to mind the image of the drowned three-year-old refugee Alan Kurdi, as well as the thousands of migrants who've lost their lives at the world's deadliest sea crossing.

  • A fleeing African woman carrying baggage on her head and a child in her arms. She is leaving one part of the world depicted as a huge mouth with fangs, with storm clouds above and signs of drought below, toward a verdant landscape and shining sun, but also into a mouth full of fangs. (Image: Damien Glez)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    From one disaster to another

    This illustration by Burkinabé artist Damien Glez reflects on the fate of thousands upon thousands of refugees and migrants: The supposed better life elsewhere has its owns risks.

  • A girl trying to drink water from a bowl, which is filled with dried-up soil. (Bild: Gergely Bacsa)

    Cartoons for Future: An exhibition bangs the drum for the environment

    Clean drinking water for everyone?

    Rather than a bowl full of water, this girl tries to imbibe dried-out soil. Hungarian illustrator Gergely Bacsa calls attention to the water shortage in many countries.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (als)


A stork flying with a baby in a little cloth bundle meets a grumbling crow, struggling as it carries its own bundle of stinking garbage. "Clean the world" is the title of this drawing by the Turkish artist Menekse Cam.

The drawing is one of a total of 100 works by 2,500 international artists selected by the organizers of the exhibition "Cartoons for Future." Following its opening show in Dortmund, the exhibition can now be seen in Izmir, in western Turkey, until March 30. Several new drawings were added to the first exhibition, while new climate-related tragedies are grabbing the world's attention, whether the fires ravaging Brazil and Australia or flooding in Venice

Artist Menekse Cam brought the exhibition to Izmir. She is visibly proud of this achievement, knowing that artistic freedom is under threat in Turkey. The people here have always been modern and open-minded; there's always been a special attitude in Izmir, she explains. 

Cartoons for Future | shark with a globe in its mouth Climate Change, Popa Matumula

The exhibition also received major support from Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and the Adnan Saygun Cultural Center, where the exhibition "Cartoons for Future" can be seen.

Climate issues rather abstract in Turkey

The cartoons addressing the climate crisis have been well received by exhibition visitors and the Turkish media. Other cities such as Istanbul and Ankara have also expressed their interest and want to hold the show there as well.

Exhibition curator and cartoonist Bernd Pohlenz is thrilled by the news: "It is a special challenge to offer a cartoon exhibition on the climate crisis in Turkey, in a country whose population is affected by completely different and really significant conflicts on a domestic and a geopolitical level," he told DW.

The everyday lives of people in Turkey are affected by unemployment and high levels of private debt, points out Pohlenz, who adds that many people's feelings of anxiety towards the environment are related to knowing that their lives could be suddenly affected by the next big earthquake. For most people, the global climate crisis remains rather abstract.

poster advertizing exhibition, mona lisa with a greta thunberg face Cartoons for Future | Plakat Ausstellung Türkei (toonpool.com/Bernd Pohlenz)

'Mona Greta' is the face of the exhibition

Protests against government's construction contracts

Awareness has nevertheless been growing in recent years, especially among the younger generation. The first Fridays for Future groups are being formed, even though the movement is not yet very strong.

The government is also being criticized for its environmentally destructive projects, for instance, the construction of the new major Istanbul airport, the clearing of a nature reserve to build the presidential palace, as well as the plans to dig an alternative waterway west of Istanbul, known as the "Istanbul Canal."

Menekse Cam explains that the population constantly has to fight with their elected politicians to make sure they truly represent them. The Gezi protests in 2013 were another example of this.

cartoon of man playing a violin with trees on it with a saw Cartoons for Future | Last Symphony, Marcello Rampazzo

Sawing away at the future

Turkey's tourism industry is also concerned about the preservation of nature. "The situation is particularly bad in Turkey. In photos from Google Earth we see how many green spaces have disappeared here over the past 17 years," Cam points out. "Especially in recent years we have experienced an unprecedented devastation." She adds that if politicians and people do not change their approach, Turkey will be one of the countries that will pay the highest price in the course of the climate crisis.

'Good cartoons don't need long texts'

That's why the exhibition is so important, as it explains with the universal language of art the explosive nature of the climate crisis, says Cam. Cartoons are an activist art, she adds.

Bernd Pohlenz (Privat)

Bernd Pohlenz, creator of the Mona Greta

"Good cartoons don't need long texts," says Pohlenz. "They should be immediately understandable for everyone worldwide and open up a space for vision and surprises, for new perspectives." The curator feels that many artists have an "early warning system" allowing them to tune into issues that many other people prefer to avoid: "It may be the task of artists to pave the way for new ideas for the future, regardless of whether they seem threatening or bring hope."

That's why the exhibition organizers are happy to see that the show is reaching a broad audience: "Along with youths and adults, there are more and more primary schools coming too," says Cam. "That's how we're approaching our goal" — to raise awareness of the climate emergency in the entire country. 

