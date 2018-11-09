 Cars still rule the roost in Germany | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 14.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Cars still rule the roost in Germany

How do Germans like to get around? That's the question Germany's transport ministry asked in a nationwide poll. That the car still dominates is perhaps unsurprising but that doesn't help Germany's green goals.

Car traffic in Dusseldorf, Germany

Cars are still the favored mode of getting around for Germans, with the nation's private vehicle fleet growing to 43 million, despite efforts to promote greener forms of transport, according to a new government report. 

The German Transport Ministry polled more than 150,000 households nationwide to find out how often people leave their homes, what distances they covered on an average day and their preferences for getting from A to B, including by foot, public transport, private vehicle and bicycle. 

According to the survey, which the goverment bills as the world's largest ever on a nation's mobility, the growth in car use means that on average there is now more than one vehicle in every German household.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

One Million Electric Vehicles

The biggest increases in car ownership were registered in eastern Germany and rural areas across the country. The study also points out that of privately-owned cars, the share of SUVs and cross-country vehicles reached 20 percent last year, up from just 10 percent in 2008.

The findings on car usage don't bode well for Germany's ecological footprint as all-electric vehicles constitute only a negligible percentage in the mix. That's despite efforts by the German government to get 1 million electric cars on the road by 2022.  

Car sharing to the rescue?

Car sharing could be a way forward, and indeed, every tenth household in large cities is a registered member of a car sharing service. But of those registered, four in 10 people almost never use such services and hardly anyone uses them regularly throughout the year, the poll shows.

Using public transport is only a big topic in urban areas, where it has grown dynamically over the last decade. Still, it only accounts for 10 percent in the "getting around" mix.

What's worse is that when asked about their subjective views on various mobility services, Germans said public transport, such as bus and train services, were lousy, indicating they would not use them, if they didn't have to.

Watch video 02:57
Now live
02:57 mins.

Münster is Germany's cycling capital

Compared with 2008, cycling from A to B has gained momentum, with the overall number of kilometers cycled increasing by one-fifth over the past nine years.

The authors of the study added it was also gratifying to see so many people still willing to cover shorter distances by foot.

Long distances

Despite the total population in Germany rising from little under 81 million in 2008 to some 83 million in 2017, the total number of kilometers covered last year edged up only slightly to 3.2 billion kilometers (1.99 billion miles).

On an average day in 2017, 85 percent of those polled had to go out for their jobs, to do some shopping or for other reasons — that's down from 90 percent in 2008.

Infografik wie kommen die Deutschen von A nach B EN

Conclusions

It's the third time the ministry has commissioned such a mobility study, after the release of similar surveys back in 2002 and 2008.

The aim of the poll is to enable researchers to not only analyze the current state of affairs, but also identify trends and shifts in behavioral patterns.

The overall picture, shows car traffic in front by a wide margin, including a tendency for people to use their cars more as they get older.

The study concludes that a trend reversal is not really in sight despite recent efforts to enhance the attractiveness of alternative means of transport. But considering plenty of cars will remain on the roads in Germany, more resources should be put into making vehicles cleaner and, thus, lessen the burden on the environment, the survey said.

  • Traffic jam in Stuttgart

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Too much traffic makes for bad air

    Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities — including Stuttgart, shown here — have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

  • Panorama of Oslo

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality

    A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

  • Snow in Paris

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Paris is also planning a diesel ban

    Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

  • Congestion zone in London

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    London has a congestion charge

    If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you 10 pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

  • Cycle paths in Copenhagen

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world

    Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

  • Teatro Real in Madrid

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid

    Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real are set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zones in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which cause bad air to get trapped in the city.

  • Electric bus in Helsinki

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Helsinki offers a traffic app

    Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

  • Electric rickshaws in India

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi

    Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles.

    Author: Stella Braun


DW recommends

Daimler, BMW to merge car-sharing operations

German automakers Daimler and BMW have agreed to merge their transportation services businesses. The move will expand their offerings in car sharing, ride-hailing apps and systems for parking and charging electric cars. (28.03.2018)  

Record number of Germans commute to work every day

The number of commuters in Germany has reached new record numbers. A government study found that housing costs in inner cities are increasingly forcing people further out. (31.07.2017)  

Deutschland Tour: "Cycling is not dead in Germany"

The Deutschland Tour has been declared a success after returning from a 10-year hiatus. German riders finished second and third behind the winner of the 2018 event, Matej Mohoric of Slovenia. (26.08.2018)  

Opinion: The war on automobiles is a war on freedom

Driving bans, stricter emission rules and a hysterical debate over air pollution — this combination could permanently harm Germany's industrial icon. DW's Henrik Böhme asks whether the country really wants to do that. (25.10.2018)  

When driving isn't fun anymore

There seems to be no end to the German scandal involving carmakers' emissions-cheating endeavors. Now the first partial diesel-engine driving bans are being introduced. Are privately-owned cars soon a thing of the past? (28.05.2018)  

Bonn, Cologne ordered to ban older diesel vehicles

The two cities in western Germany are the latest to be ordered by a court to impose diesel vehicle bans. The German government is under pressure to get old, polluting vehicles off the roads. (08.11.2018)  

Battling air pollution through driving bans

Cities around the world are seeking ways to reduce the scourge of smog. German cities are now allowed to ban diesel cars in city centers while other countries provide tempting offers to drivers who leave the car at home. (02.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

One Million Electric Vehicles  

Münster is Germany's cycling capital  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild Stau

Can free public transport really reduce pollution? 14.02.2018

Germany is reportedly mulling plans for fare-free public transport. But to reduce pollution, it might be better off investing in improved services and penalizing car use, expert Oded Cats explains.

Verkehrschaos in Shanghai vor dem Nationalfeiertag China

World in Progress: Road rage and rough rides 12.04.2017

Transportation special: How road rage galvanized cycling activism in Latin America - Braving traffic jams in Jakarta - Pushing green mobility in Kabul - Bicycles and big data in China.

VW Afrika-Chef Thomas Schäfer mit ruandischen Mechanikern

Germany's VW rolls first car off its Rwanda assembly line 27.06.2018

Gridlock is a challenge for fast-growing urban Africa, where the middle class is acquiring more cars. In Rwanda, the German car maker Volkswagen is trying out an alternative transport system.

Advertisement
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Italy rejects EU's budget plans - Ryanair cabin staff approves wage deal  