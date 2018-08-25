 Deutschland Tour: ″Cycling is not dead in Germany″ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 26.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Deutschland Tour: "Cycling is not dead in Germany"

The Deutschland Tour has been declared a success after returning from a 10-year hiatus. German riders finished second and third behind the winner of the 2018 event, Matej Mohoric of Slovenia.

Radsport Deutschland Tour - 4. Etappe (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

Matej Mohoric finished came in second behind Germany's Nils Politt on Sunday's fourth and final stage of the 2018 Deutschland Tour, good enough to give him the overall win.

Another German, Maximilian Schachmann, finished second overall.

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas finished 41th overall, but the simple fact that the Welshman took part in the competition was enough to raise the German race's profile.

Both organizers and riders hailed the Deutschland Tour, which was held for the first time since 2008 as a success.

"It's amazing, the number of spectators is great. Cycling is not dead in Germany," Schachmann said after the last stage.

Organizers ASO, who are also behind the Tour de France, said they intended to make the Deutschland Tour a regular competition in the cycling calendar, and that this year's success would surely contribute to those intentions. There are also reports that organizers are seeking to expand the race to nine stages in the future. 

Claude Rach, one of the race's directors, said organizers were satisfied with how this year's race went.

"The level of interest from the spectators was there. That had been the big unknown for us, he said.

ft/pfd (AFP)

DW recommends

Geraint Thomas: 'It's really good to have made it to the top'

For years, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas toiled in the obscurity of being a domestique to Sky teammate Chris Froome. The Welsh rider spoke to DW about his development as a rider and his newfound fame. (24.08.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland-Tour 2008 Radrennen

What you need to know about the Deutschland Tour 22.08.2018

The Deutschland Tour has returned to the cycling calendar for the first time in a decade. The 2018 version of the event is only half as long as it was in 2008, but it has attracted a number of the sport's biggest stars.

Radsport UCI Europaserie Deutschland Geraint Thomas

Geraint Thomas: 'It's really good to have made it to the top' 24.08.2018

For years, 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas toiled in the obscurity of being a domestique to Sky teammate Chris Froome. The Welsh rider spoke to DW about his development as a rider and his newfound fame.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 