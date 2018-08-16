 What you need to know about the Deutschland Tour | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

What you need to know about the Deutschland Tour

The Deutschland Tour has returned to the cycling calendar for the first time in a decade. The 2018 version of the event is only half as long as it was in 2008, but it has attracted a number of the sport's biggest stars.

Deutschland-Tour 2008 Radrennen (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

The race

Germany's most prestigious multiple-stage cycling race has been pared down to four stages for 2018 compared with the eight stages it was comprised of 10 years ago. The 2018 edition of the race takes the riders from Koblenz to the former capital Bonn, then on to Trier, and Merzig. The riders are to then be driven to Lorsch, where the fourth and final stage will start, concluding in the southwestern metropolis of Stuttgart. A total of 22 teams of six are to take part in the event, which has been packaged as part of a cycling festival designed to attract supporters back to cycling a decade after it was suspended amid a series of doping cases.

 The course

The 737.5-kilometer (458.3 miles) course takes the cyclists through a variety of terrains, including everything but high mountain stages. The hills on the 157-kilometer stage from Koblenz to Bonn include opportunities for breakaway riders, but the flat finish should allow the sprinters to come to the fore. The 196-kilometer second stage, which takes the riders through the Eifel region before ending in Trier is reminiscent of the Ardennes classics and the climb on the final phase in Trier is bound to result in time intervals opening up.

This is also true for the third stage, from Trier to Merzig, which will take the riders to 2,900 meters (9,500 feet) above sea level. The climbs are not long but are steep – an opportunity for the classics specialists to shine. The final 207-kilometer stage takes the riders from Lorsch to Stuttgart and includes the Herdweg climb that featured in the 2007 World Championship.

The favorites

The sometimes flat but often hilly course is designed to provide for an open race and should favor the riders who do well in the spring classics. These are cyclists capable of doing well on short, steep climbs but who are also strong sprinters. Unlike races with high mountain stages, the Deutschland Tour will be decided not by a matter of minutes by seconds between the riders – partly due to the fact that there is no time-trial stage.

Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Rebours)

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas (UK), the man who finished second, Tom Dumoulin (the Netherlands) and Romain Bardet should do well, but aren't among the favorites to actually win the event. Based on his current form, Matej Mohiric of Slovenia, who won last weekend's Bink Bank Tour in the Netherlands is among the favorites for the Deutschland Tour, as is the versatile Maximilian Schachmann, who will be coming off a high-altitude training camp and a bronze medal in the time trial at last month's European Roal Cycling Championships.

The history

The Deutschland Tour has had a spotty history to say the least, having first been held in 1911, but disappearing from the cycling calendar over and over for several years at a time.

Prior to this year, its last resurrection had come in 1999, when German teams Telekom, Gerolsteiner and later Milram attracted a lot of support. However, the Fuentes scandal, coupled with the doping cases involving the Gerolsteiner and T-Mobile teams cost the sport a lot of media interest and corporate support in Germany. The latest resurrection was helped along by the successful start of the 2017 Tour de France in Düsseldorf, as well as the ambitions of ASO, the company that organizes the Tour to tap into the lucrative German market.

DW recommends

Geraint Thomas wins Tour De France as Alexander Kristoff takes final stage

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff won the prestigious final stage of the 2018 Tour de France but the day belonged to Britain's Geraint Thomas, who was crowned the overall winner in Paris. (29.07.2018)  

Spanish doctor Fuentes convicted over doping ring

The Spanish doctor accused of running one of the largest doping rings in cycling history has been sentenced to a year in prison for endangering public health. The judge also ruled the doping blood evidence be destroyed. (30.04.2013)  

Related content

Frankreich Tour de France 2017 | Christopher Froome

Tour de France champion Chris Froome cleared in doping row 02.07.2018

The British cyclist has been cleared following an investigation into the alleged misuse of an asthma drug. Froome hopes to win the prestigious French tour for a record-equaling fifth time in July.

Ralph Denk, Besitzer Team Bora Hans Grohe

Ralph Denk: 'This Tour de France will be wide open' 06.07.2018

The 105th edition of the Tour de France gets underway on Saturday. Ralph Denk, head of the German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe, spoke to DW about his expectations for the Tour and Chris Froome's doping acquittal.

Frankreich Tour de France 21. Etappe in Paris - Geraint Thomas

Opinion: Geraint Thomas is the right winner 29.07.2018

Many fans booed Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas simply because he is a teammate of doping suspect Chris Froome. This was unfair, writes DW's Joscha Weber.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 