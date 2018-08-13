 Car passenger killed by stray bullet from hunting accident | News | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Car passenger killed by stray bullet from hunting accident

Two men were driving along a German highway when their windscreen suddenly shattered and the passenger slumped over. The case has drawn attention to the dangers of one particular kind of hunting.

A hunter takes aim (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/P. Cairns)

A stray bullet from an unidentified hunter killed a car passenger on a national highway in the southern state of Bavaria, German police announced on Tuesday.

Germany has strict hunting regulations and firearms deaths are rare.

Read more: Germany announces new hunting rules to combat African swine fever

Facts of the case

  • While traveling along the B16 in Nittenau, in northern Bavaria, the windshield suddenly shattered and the passenger slumped over in the seat.
  • The driver of the car attempted help his injured friend, but the 47-year-old died at the scene.
  • An autopsy revealed the passenger was struck and killed by a stray bullet from a hunting rifle.
  • At that time there was a group of hunters nearby on an organized shoot, the local hunting organization confirmed.
  • Police seized their weapons for testing but have not publicly identified the culprit.

Read more: Wild boar kills German hunter

Watch video 04:17
Now live
04:17 mins.

How Germany handles guns

Dangerous method: The incident has bought attention to the dangers of so-called "harvest hunting," in which a group of hunters surround a field that is being harvested and shoot animals, predominantly wild boar, that escape from the diminishing crop cover. In this method hunters are often on foot and lack the height provided by hunting towers that ensure bullets are aimed at the ground. Only one state has laws regulating such hunts.

'Tragic accident'

According to the Nittenau Hunting Association, the man was likely hit by a ricochet. "It must have been a tragic accident during a harvest hunt," Chairman Otto Storbeck told the newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

Tight rules: Hunting near roads is tightly controlled normally. Shooters are normally required to ensure there is a landscape feature, such as a small hill, that will stop any stray bullets. Shooting near gravel roads is normally prohibited for risk of ricochets. One solution for harvest hunting is to construct a hunting tower in a car trailer that is towed along as the field is harvested, but this too is controversial as it potentially violates laws on shooting from a vehicle.

Recipe: Wild Boar Roast with Mushrooms and Pearl Barley Risotto

Rare event: According to the German Hunting Association, two people died and two were injured from hunting gun accidents last year. Nine people were injured in 2016. In mid-July a 56-year-old hunter was hit by a bullet in a field during a harvest hunt in Thuringia and died. A few days earlier, a six-year-old girl was shot in an allotment garden in Großsaara in Thuringia and had to undergo surgery. In March a 76-year-old hunter in Lower Saxony suffered life-threatening injuries when a shot was fired from his son-in-law's unsecured rifle.

Further investigations: More detailed findings will be provided by a shot appraisal expert from the State Criminal Police Office.

Watch video 04:31
Now live
04:31 mins.

Ban on bear hunting in Romania

aw/jm (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Europe remains a major bird killer

Despite legal protection, birds are still illegally killed across migration routes – particularly in the Mediterranean. Experts are meeting this week in Manila to tackle this and other threats against migratory species. (24.10.2017)  

Germany announces new hunting rules to combat African swine fever

Berlin is set to drop rules regulating the time of the year when hunters can shoot wild boars. The government hopes to prevent the spread of a virus that can be devastating to livestock populations. (21.02.2018)  

Xanda, son of Cecil the lion, shot dead by trophy hunter

Two years after the iconic lion Cecil died at the hands of a trophy hunter, his cub Xanda has suffered a similar fate. The killing, though legal, is being mourned by researchers. (21.07.2017)  

Wild boar kills German hunter

A hunter in northern Germany has been killed by a wild boar he was trying to shoot. There are conflicting reports as to whether the pig was injured. (04.12.2017)  

Wild Boar Roast with Mushrooms and Pearl Barley Risotto

In Katowice, Upper Silesia, Chef Marcin Czubak is preparing a delicious mushroom dish for Euromaxx, with wild boar and pearl barley risotto. (01.09.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ban on bear hunting in Romania  

How Germany handles guns  

Related content

Symbolbild Waffe

Germany's weapons amnesty 'a huge success' in Bavaria 07.08.2018

Bavarian authorities collected nearly 15,000 weapons during Germany's year-long weapons amnesty to reduce the number of illegal weapons. However, the amnesty was not as successful as the one in 2009.

Deutsch-amerikanisches Volksfest

Military celebrates US-German friendship — despite Donald Trump 05.08.2018

At the US military's annual American-German friendship fair in Grafenwöhr, Bavaria, most fairgoers and service members were careful to ignore recent comments by the US president.

Deutschland CH-53 Bundeswehr

Man dies in Bavaria after military helicopter collides with control tower 10.04.2018

A 60-year-old attendant was hit by flying debris after the helicopter's running blades smashed against the tower. Police and the Bundeswehr are investigating what caused the crash.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 