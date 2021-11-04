Cape Verde: New life for used shoes

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nuno Duarte is a 20-year-old Cape Verdean who has launched a shoe care company that wants to give new life to used shoes. He portrays his work as a solution to shoe waste and boosts his business via Instagram.
In Praia City, Cape Verde, old sneakers are given a new shine by Nuno Duarte.
The 20-year-old brims with creativity.
Nuno realized that there was an unexplored market and started the company "100 Cor".
He works on every detail during the painting, even the strings.
The work also aims to prevent the shoes from ending up in the trash.
Instagram is a great ally for Nuno's business.
It is there that he wins most of his customers.
He also wants to promote equality and fight social discrimination through his company .