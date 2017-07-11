Canadian gets 20 years in US jail for aiding 'Islamic State'

A Canadian national was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the United States on Monday for aiding "Islamic State" (IS) in Syria.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi was accused of helping six Canadian and American nationals to join IS in Syria in 2013 and 2014 — including the first known American to die fighting for the extremist organization.

The six individuals included Abdullahi's three cousins from Edmonton, Canada, his 18-year-old cousin from Minneapolis, and a San Diego resident, Douglas McAuthur McCain.

All six were subsequently killed in combat, as per the US government.

Abdullahi — who is from Edmonton — was extradited from Canada to San Diego in 2019, a statement from the Justice Department said.

In December 2021, he pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists in a federal court in San Diego, the statement said.

He also admitted to committing an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Edmonton in 2014 to raise money to finance the foreign fighters.

Abdullahi directly funded "violent acts of terrorism,'' including the kidnapping and killing of people in Syria, US Attorney Randy Grossman said.

