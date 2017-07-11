Canada: Judge orders blockade must end at US border bridge

A Canadian judge said on Friday that demonstrators blocking a bridge between the US and Canada must disperse.

The so-called "Freedom Blockade" has significantly hampered the flow of goods between the two North American neighbors, as demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and coronavirus policies.

What is the latest?

The judge granted an injunction calling for the demonstrators to leave the area on the Windsor, Canada side of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects to the US city of Detroit.

The Mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens, tweeted that the judge's order called for the protesters to clear the bridge by 7:00 p.m. local time (0000 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of law enforcement officials being sent to clear the protesters.

Trudeau tells protesters 'go home'

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau vowed that "all options" were on the table to clear the protesters from the area.

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," the prime minister told reporters.

Trudeau said that the government's plans currently included sending in police officers

He then addressed the demonstrators directly, urging them to disperse.

"It's time to go home," he said, adding that they are currently "breaking the law" and warning that "the consequences are becoming more and more severe."

