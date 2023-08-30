  1. Skip to content
Canada issues LGBTQ travel warning for some US states

August 30, 2023

Canada has warned members of its LGBTQ+ community to check US state laws if they are considering traveling there. The United States is the top destination for Canadians traveling abroad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VjHc
A Pride flag, seen here at the Capital Pride Parade in Ottawa, Ontario, on August 27, as Canadian authorities issue travel warnings to the US for its notable rise in anti-LGBTQ measures
The US is the top travel destination for CanadiansImage: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

The Canadian government published an advisory on Tuesday asking LGBTQ+ people to be careful about traveling to the United States.

"Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons," the advisory said. "Check relevant state and local laws," it added.

Canada's travel advisories typically focus on risks linked to political instability or natural disasters, however the overall risk profile for the US remains at green, indicating a normal security precautions requirement.

Anti-LGBTQ laws on the rise in some states

The US has seen a significant increase in the number of state governments introducing anti-LGBTQ laws.

The Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said there had been more than 525 bills on anti-LGBTQ issues in 41 US states this year alone. 

76 of those had been signed into law as of early June, more than any year on record and more than double over last year.

There were 115 similar bills introduced in 2015, the group said to place this year's figure in context.

The group declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ people in the US for this first time in its more than 40-year history.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters that government had employed experts to monitor whether there were particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians.

She declined to comment on whether the Biden administration had been consulted before making the change.

Canada is home to 40 million people, of whom about a million recognize themselves as belonging to the LGBTQ community, according to Statistics Canada.

rm/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Residents applaud members of the security forces in the Plein Ciel district Libreville on August 30, 2023 after a coup.

Gabon: Military seizes power after reelection of Ali Bongo

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
