Canada: Four missing after historic rains trigger flooding

1 hour ago

Heavy rainfall in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia has left four people missing, including children. Thousands were left without power and a state of emergency is in place in provincial capital Halifax.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UH3B
A submurged car in Halifax, Nova Scotia, after torrential rains triggered heavy flooding Saturday
The mayor of Halifax said they were facing the impact of changing climateImage: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

Four people are missing after record rainfall and flooding swept through Nova Scotia, Canada, police said Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement that two children were among the four missing individuals after a car was caught in the flood water. 

A man wearing a life vest paddles through flood waters in Halifax
Authorities paddle through flood waters in provincial capital HalifaxImage: Darren Calabrese/Zumapress/IMAGO

Three other people in the car managed to escape.

In a separate incident, two people were also reported missing under similar circumstances.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government stood ready to assist people in need and told people to stay safe.

Nova Scotia is one of Canada's thirteen provinces and territories and lies on the eastern seaboard of North America.

Heavy rains to continue until Sunday

The storm began on Friday and dumped almost three months of rain — 25 cm or 10 inches —  in some parts within 24 hours.  

Environment Canada, the government's weather service, predicts torrential rain in the east of the province to continue until Sunday.

Submurged cars in Halifax
Cars swept away by floodwaters in HalifaxImage: Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

"We have a scary, significant situation here," provincial premier Tim Houston warned Saturday.

"The list of infrastructure damages to bridges, roads and other buildings is long... and it will continue to grow," Houson told reporters during a press conference.

"Our community is facing the awful force and unpredictability of nature, and a changing climate," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told a press conference.

At one point, more than 80,000 people were without power. Authorities declared a state of emergency in Halifax, the province's largest city, and four other locations.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the rains in Halifax were the heaviest since 1971 when a hurricane brought a similar downpour.

The intense rainfall comes as Canada tackles massive wildfires that have sparked pollution alerts in major cities across Canada and the US.

rm/ab (Reuters, AFP) 

