Planetary defense

Can we protect Earth from asteroids?

What should we do if at some point a giant asteroid or comet comes hurtling toward Earth? This week, experts in Maryland are discussing the dangers of meteorites and possible defense strategies.

Dashboard camera records a meteorite hitting earth (picture-alliance/dpah)

In 2013 a meteorite injured more than 1000 people in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Time and again huge rocks pass by relatively close to Earth. In April 2018, for example, an asteroid named 2018GE3 with a diameter of 50 meters (164 feet) got dangerously close to us. It came from the dark depth of space and astronomers discovered it only 21 hours before the flyby.

Five years before that, a 20-meter meteorite hit the Earth close to Chelyabinsk in Russia. Catastrophy was avoided and consequences were relatively mild. Thousands of buildings were damaged by the blast's wave and more than a thousand people were injured, especially by flying glass fragments. But fortunately there were no deaths.

Astronomers are quite confident that they know where the even more lethal objects are, rocks that are several kilometres in diameter. They hope that planet Earth is not threatened by any such huge danger for at least the next 100 years. 

Read more: Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 lands on asteroid

Watch video 04:52

Warding Off Asteroids

Medium-sized projectiles are difficult to predict

But the "smaller" rocks with only several hundreds of meters in diameter can already cause devastating regional damage. The cases of the two asteroids mentioned above also show that we cannot possibly know them all.

For this reason, 300 astronomers, space engineers and other experts from the US, Russia, China, Germany, France and Israel are discussing the "space situation" this week.

At the 6th IAA Planetary Defense Conference  in Maryland, USA, the main focus will be on possible defense strategies. The North American Space Agency NASA is organizing the conference together with researchers from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

The scientists have devised a hypothetical asteroid up to 300 meters in size, which races towards the Earth at a speed of 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) per second, i.e. around 50,000 kilometers per hour, from a distance of 57 million kilometers. The probability that it will hit us is estimated at one percent. One way to deal with this would be to evacuate the threatened regions on Earth. 

Read more: Asteroids and comets: How to tell them apart

Blick des Astronauten Gerst auf die Erde (picture-alliance/dpa/ESA/NASA/Alexander Gerst)

Astronaut Alexander Gerst took a picture of this meteorite crater in Arizona

Evacuate or deflect?

At the conference, however, the participants will also demonstrate various methods by which mankind can deflect the asteroid from its dangerous path, such as NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART)developed by NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office in Washington, together with APL. In 2022, a real 150-meter-diameter asteroid, which is not posing a current danger for Earth, is to be deflected from its orbit by a collision. The researchers want to find out whether such a method promises success. 

Read more: Greenland: Massive 31-kilometer crater discovered beneath ice

Watch video 00:34

Asteroid Florence will not kill us - this time

DART is part of a National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Strategy and Action Plan. Asteroids whose orbit around the sun is closer than 50 million kilometers to the Earth's orbit are considered "near-Earth." More than 20,000 of them are known and 700 are added every year.

"We have to make sure people understand this is not about Hollywood," said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine at the opening of the conference, according to AFP.

His colleague Detlef Koschny from the European Space Agency ESA agreed with him: "The positive aspect of Chelyabinsk is that it made the public aware, it made the political decision makers aware."

Not visible in the dark

The greatest uncertainty emanates from objects close to the sun, which are virtually invisible from the Earth due to the light conditions. These can only be discovered, if at all, with special telescopes that are located in Arizona, Hawaii, Chile, Spain and Sicily.

Now astronomers are also discussing the construction of a space telescope for this purpose. It could search from a different perspective. Alternatively, a telescope could be erected on the far side of the moon. It would have a much better view into the depth of the universe, with the moon shielding it from radiation and light coming from Earth.

  • default

    Threat from above

    European early warning system

    About 10,000 asteroids loom close to Earth. They could be dangerous. The European Space Agency (ESA) is building an early warning system in Frascati, Italy. Data from telescopes like this one on Tenerife will be collated there.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Passing blast

    If you're wondering how important early warning systems are, think of the meteorite that struck Earth near Chelyabinsk in Russia on 15 February 2013. The blast was estimated to have been as strong as between 100 and 1000 kilotons of TNT explosives. Almost 1500 people were injured.

  • default

    Threat from above

    A big splash

    Before it had burned up in the Earth's atmosphere, the meteorite is estimated to have had a diameter of 20 meters. All that was left was a piece weighing only about a kilogram. But it still managed to smash a six meter wide hole in the ice.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Bigger and badder

    But an asteroid named "2012 DA14" was much more dangerous. It weighed 130,000 tons. On the same day as the Chelyabinsk strike, 2012 DA14 flew passed our planet at a distance of just 27,000 kilometers. That is closer than some satellites.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Whizz by Earth

    A number of other asteroids and comets are expected to come close to Earth this year. Scientists are keeping a close eye on them because even the smallest rocks can be dangerous.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Comets and shooting stars

    Comets consist of a cloud of gas and a huge tail of gas, stones and particles of dust. When the tiny grains of dust from a comet scrape the Earth's atmosphere, they can get as hot as 3,000 degrees Celsius. They start to glow and become a shooting star.

  • default

    Threat from above

    The most famous meteor shower

    The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower, associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer, the meteor shower crosses the Earth's orbit. The Perseids are named after the constellation they are closest to when they can be seen. It is derived from Perseus, a character from Greek mythology.

  • default

    Threat from above

    When meteoroids don't burn up

    Meteors dust burns up in our atmosphere. Most meteorites (meteoroids that survive falling through the atmosphere) are harmless and are often no bigger than a stone. But large meteorites can cause a lot of damage. One of the largest meteorite craters is the Barringer Crater in Arizona. It has a diameter of 1,000 meters and is 50,000 years old.

  • Flash-Galerie Meteorit

    Threat from above

    End of an era

    About 65 million years ago, a giant meteorite slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula (simulated in the image to the right). It led to the creation of the Chicxulub Crater, which is more than 180 kilometers in diameter. Experts believe the impact wiped out the dinosaurs. More recent evidence suggests that debris from a collision between two asteroids 160 million years ago led to the event.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Burnt rocks from outer space

    Meteorites look like burnt rocks. Their crust is formed when the meteorite melts upon entering the Earth's atmosphere. Other planets are also struck by meteorites. NASA's Opportunity Rover discovered the first extraterrestrial meteorites on Mars in 2005.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Dust and gas

    It's not just the dust from comets that reaches Earth - but the comets do, too. Experts believe comets to be bits leftover from the creation of planets. They may also hold secrets about the beginnings of our solar system.

  • default

    Threat from above

    Large chunks of rock

    Almost all of meteorites found on Earth have come from asteroids - that is 99.8 percent of the more than 30,000. And just like comets, asteroids are created when a planet is being formed. They have no permanent atmosphere and hardly any gravity.

  • default

    Threat from above

    And after all that...

    ... the chance of a large asteroid hitting Earth in the next 100 years is (said to be) quite small.

    Author: F. Schmidt / J. Hartl / jbr


WWW links

Wikipedia: Asteroid 2018Ge3

6th IAA Planetary Defense Conference

Johns Hopkins APL: DART Mission Set to Launch on SpaceX Falcon 9

NASA: The 2019 PDC Hypothetical Asteroid Impact Scenario

DART Mission Overview

NASA Planetary Defense Coordination Office

NASA: Federal Government Releases National Near-Earth Object Preparedness Plan

