 Can local currencies help the environment? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Climate protection

Can local currencies help the environment?

Many places around the world are looking for ways to become more environmentally-friendly. In the UK city of Bristol, members of the Green Party introduced a local currency. Does it work?

England lokale Währung Bristol Pound (DW/M. Chemam)

Long known for its hippy vibe, urban farms and politically aware artists like Banksy, the UK city of Bristol has more recently become famed for the introduction of its own tender. 

At one of the city's many organic stores, the people who use the Bristol Pound told DW they use it a lot.

"If you think about economics, you keep money in an area, it ends up circulating in one area," a shopper who works in a café at a local city farm told DW.  "So to me it makes complete sense and it supports independent businesses."

One of those businesses is Werburgh City Farm, which is located in a bohemian district where inhabitants have been growing organic vegetables in small allotments since the 1970s.

Besides being used in the on-site café, Bristol's brand of cash is regularly used by other local ventures that buy the farm's produce. Sarah Flint, a training manager at the farm, is enthusiastic.

"It's one of those things that's growing and growing and it certainly has made people think 'I've got this money, I'm going to spend locally,'" she said. "And it's so important to get that locality idea."

Riotous inspiration

England lokale Währung Bristol Pound (DW/M. Chemam)

In many local stores in Bristol, people can pay with a local currency called Bristol Pound

Local currencies, which are often used as tools in "transition towns" — grassroots community projects aimed at increasing self-sufficiency and reducing climate destruction — avoid importing what doesn't need to come from far away. And that has benefits for the environment.

Ciaran Mundy, one of the creators of the Bristol Pound, now used by a network of 2,000 individuals and businesses, says to create a green society, you have to change structures and people's behavior.

"To localize supply of food and other products, and avoid energy to transport them from all over the world, you need a systemic intervention, across different sectors of the economy," she told DW. "That's one of the reasons the Bristol Pound was born."

It was introduced into circulation after the 2011 riots in which residents of Stokes Croft, a neighborhood known for its strong counter-cultural scene, protested the opening of a store run by Tesco  — the UK's biggest supermarket chain.

Ongoing progress

A 20-minute walk from Werburgh City Farm is Gloucester Road, one of the UK's longest streets of independent shops. Although most accept the local currency, many residents say they don't actually use it.

"I thought about it," Carlotta, who is relatively new to the city, told DW. "But sometimes you're busy with your life, so you don't do it."

Her friend, Fatima, thinks it hasn't caught on more widely because "you have to think about where you're going to find it."

Others are more aware of the goal of the currency. "I buy locally anyway," Laura told DW. "It keeps the money generated in the city inside the city, rather than to see it go to multinational firms."

Read more: Local Currencies Replace the Euro in Bavaria

Besides being legal tender in hundreds of shops and businesses, employees of Bristol City Council can opt to be paid in the local currency. Most notably, the former Mayor George Ferguson was paid his entire salary in Bristol pounds, from 2012 to 2016.

England lokale Währung Bristol Pound (DW/M. Chemam)

Werburgh City Farm is located in a bohemian district in Bristol where inhabitants have been growing organic vegetables in small allotments since the 1970s.

An inspiration for new forms of city to country relations

The creators of the Bristol Pound claim it helped the city to win the titles of European Green Capital in 2015 and researcher Coco Kanters, who has been studying community currencies since 2013, says it has become the "largest and most institutionalised [local currency] in Europe".

Since its inception in 2012, the Bristol Pound has generated 5.79 million euros ($6.49 million) of spending.

Listen to audio 07:13

Living Planet: Bristol walks away from cars

A number of other places, such as Lewes and Totnes in the UK, Exeter and Baltimore in the US, and places in Greece have their own local currency, and others are in the making.

In his 1984 essay The Role of Local Currency In Regional Economic Development, Robert Swann, founder of the US Schumacher Center for a New Economics, said once regions begin "issuing their own currencies, we will have taken great strides toward regional self-reliance, greater security, full employment and an economy of permanence."

But Jo Michell, Associate Professor of Economics at Bristol's University of West England says that in order for local currencies to have a meaningful impact, they have to alter people's behaviour in some way.

"It isn't clear to me that this is the case," he told DW. "My suspicion is that the people who shop locally using Bristol pounds would shop locally without the Bristol pound."

Nonetheless, the number of businesses willing to accept the local currency and thereby promote both sustainable economic and environmental practises, continues to grow.

And that is no mean feat in a country with a reputation for clinging so dearly to its national tender.

  • Fahrräder in Kopenhagen, Dänemark

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Green Copenhagen

    Scandinavia is home to some of Europe’s cleanest and most innovative cities. Copenhagen was named the European Green Capital for 2014. The Danish capital is on track to be carbon neutral by 2025. They are improving transit, capping emissions and encouraging residents to hop on their bikes.

  • Stockholm ÖPNV

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Renewables power public transport in Stockholm

    Stockholm is one of Europe’s leaders when it comes to clean air and environmentally friendly transport. Seventy-five percent of the city’s network runs on renewable energy and a congestion tax on cars has helped encourage locals to use public transport. In 2007, Stockholm’s air had the lowest level of particulate matter in Europe, and its air quality has continued to improve.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Siena

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Siena: first carbon neutral city in Europe

    A year ahead of schedule, the Italian city of Siena has become the first carbon neutral city within the EU. How? By reducing the use of fossil fuels, protecting forests, switching to biomass and producing geothermal sources of energy. Siena also came up with a new energy plan focusing on reducing energy consumption among citizens and businesses.

  • Island Reykjavik Blaue Lagune mit Kraftwerk Svartsengi

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Hydrogen buses in Iceland

    Thanks to its location, surrounded by volcanoes and hot springs, Reykjavik is rich in renewable energy options. The city has plans to be 100 percent free of fossil fuels by 2050 and will depend instead on hydrogen and geothermal energy. Hydrogen buses transport residents around the island, and well over 90 percent of the buildings in the capital are powered by geothermal energy.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Frankreich Nantes

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Streetcars in Nantes

    France’s sixth largest city, Nantes, has a green transport policy that focuses on public transport and bicycles. In fact, Nantes was the first city in France to reintroduce streetcars, which dramatically reduced air pollution and CO2 emissions.

  • Baum Garten Vilnius

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Breath of fresh air in Vilnius

    Despite rising levels of traffic in the city center, Lithuania’s capital enjoys some of the best air quality in Europe. The key to success here isn’t so much innovation as good old fashioned trees. Large forests, parks and gardens surround the city and local politicians work hard to preserve green spaces.

  • England Didcot Panorama

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Homes warmed with human waste

    Residents of the city of Didcot in Oxfordshire, England, are the first in the UK to heat their homes with gas made from their own waste. It takes about three weeks to process raw sewage and provide households with the biomethane it produces. It's odourless, sustainable and in abundant supply.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Potsdamer Platz

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Sustainable splash in Berlin

    The German capital has created an 'urban waterscape' to draw attention to the importance of sustainable water use. This system of green rooftops and pools collects rainwater, which is used to irrigate canals at Potsdamer Platz and supply both bathrooms and fire extinguishing systems in nearby buildings.

  • Bildergalerie Nachhaltige Städte Symbolbild Geburtenrate

    Europe’s innovative green cities

    Challenges of tomorrow

    Europe's booming cities face huge challenges in addition to environmental protection. Demographic decline, social polarization, and the vulnerability of different types of cities will increasingly impact urban development. These issues will top agendas at the Cities of Tomorrow meeting in Brussels this week.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Natalie Muller


DW recommends

Swedes switch to trains due to global warming

Swedes seem to be following climate activist Greta Thunberg's example in shunning air travel. The percentage that opted to take a train rather than fly has doubled in a year and a half. Flight shame may be at work. (03.06.2019)  

What makes a city green?

A new European Green Capital has been announced: Essen in Germany. Located in a former coal-mining region, it's reinvented itself as a "green city." But what makes a city green - and why is this worth the effort? (18.06.2015)  

Climate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

Dozens of cities across the world have declared a climate emergency. Now, students behind the school climate strikes are bringing the movement to Switzerland and Germany. But what does that mean exactly? (29.04.2019)  

The startup technologies doing good for the world

Saving lives, helping those with disabilities and fighting climate change — those are some of the reasons why an organization of rabbis is honoring tech startups which they believe are helping to make a better world. (16.10.2018)  

Innovative clean water technologies

Clean fresh water is scarce throughout much of the world with as many as 2.1 billion people lacking safe drinking water at home. And climate change is adding to the stress. These innovations could help. (30.08.2018)  

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)  

Local Currencies Replace the Euro in Bavaria

While the rest of the world focuses on globalization, ever more Germans are embracing regionalism by paying for goods and services with local currencies. Munich is next in line as it prepares to accept the "regio." (10.02.2007)  

Banksy surprises Bristol school children with mural

A British school named a building after secretive street artist Banksy - and he returned the favor with a clandestinely painted work of art. (08.06.2016)  

Europe’s innovative green cities

Europe's urban areas are booming and more than two thirds of EU citizens now live in cities. As the 'Cities of Tomorrow' conference takes place in Brussels this week, DW looks at innovation in sustainable urban living. (18.02.2014)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Bristol walks away from cars  

Related content

Ghana Project BG Ghana's viele Gesichter Accra

'Accra is becoming a concrete jungle' so locals are building their own parks 30.07.2019

Build your own park? That's what some residents in Ghana's capital, Accra, are doing because, as the city booms, concrete is swallowing up the few green spaces left.

England lokale Währung Bristol Pound

Living Planet: How green and efficient is a local currency? 06.06.2019

The Bristol Pound, launched back in 2012, has become the UK's largest local currency. It was thought up by members of the local Green Party, worried about the proliferation of chain stores in their city. The idea was to promote community life and small, independent, green businesses. So how does it work and how efficient is it?

Simbabwe Währung

Zimbabwe shuts out foreign currency to tighten economy 25.06.2019

With official inflation up markedly, Zimbabwe is abandoning the use of foreign money at home. The step is intended to strengthen the local currency and ween the country off the US dollar and the South African rand.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

A woman stands photographing the scene in a flooded street in New Orleans, Louisiana (Reuters/R. Pasternak)

Cities in climate crisis

From intense heat waves to crumbling foundations: DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global cities.  

Eco@Africa

DW's Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe and Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Kites generating wind power, Kenya's Maasai beekeepers and supporting local fisheries in Gabon.  