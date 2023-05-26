  1. Skip to content
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

Can Brazil still save the Amazon Rainforest?

1 hour ago

Destruction of the Amazon Rainforest must stop if we’re to secure a safe future climate. But can Brazil do it alone, after allowing so much deforestation already?

https://p.dw.com/p/4RoHl

And: Divorce is prohibited in the Philippines, with repercussions for women most of all.

Südkorea Gapyeong Massenhochzeit
Image: picture alliance/AP Photo

In the Philippines, marriage is for life

Divorce is prohibited in the Philippines -- and that often has far-reaching consequences for women. If their husbands leave them, they have no legal right to support. Yet mass weddings are hugely popular at the moment.  

Brasilien | Abholzung im Amazonas
Image: Michael Dantas/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Can Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest still be saved?

Scientists fear the Amazon may be approaching a tipping point that would have global consequences. But Brazil was once a role model when it came to rainforest protection. Could it be one again?

Mexiko Popocatepetl Vulkanausbruch
Image: Christopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

What can we learn from the demise of the dinosaurs?

In the age of the early dinosaurs, the Earth was really warm, with much more CO2 in the air than now. The breakup of Pangea caused volcanoes to erupt, spewing even more CO2 into the air, and triggering a mass extinction. A warning to us?

Grafik für den Bewerbungsprozess des Studiengangs
Image: DW Akademie/IMS

 

USA: Jobs for people shut out of the workforce

No interviews, no CVs and no background checks. For 40 years a bakery in Yonkers, New York, has followed an open hiring concept. Candidates just need add their name to a waitlist to get a job.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 29.05.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 29.05.2023 – 05:02 UTC
MON 29.05.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 29.05.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 30.05.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 31.05.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 31.05.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 02.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 02.06.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the podium with flags behind him

Ukraine updates: Scholz will speak to Putin 'in due course'

Conflicts4 minutes ago
