Cameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor women

Nature and EnvironmentCameroonCameroon: Solar-powered sewing machines help poor womenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCameroonJulia Mielke | Evry Patoudem5 hours ago5 hours agoA project provides solar-powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural areas in Cameroon, which frequently sees outages all over the country. In addition to the machines, the young women receive seamstress training. https://p.dw.com/p/4R5Z9