Africa

Cameroon: Grand cultural Bonanza

In Bamenda, the Nkwen Festival of Heritage, Arts and Culture is celebrated to restore tradition and culture. It is a rare moment of joy for people stuck in a conflict zone.

Watch video 01:33

This is the Nkwen Festival of Heritage, Arts and Culture. Moments like this are rare in Anglophone Cameroon. The people of Bamenda have been deprived of peace for over five years. There were no carnivals and cultural festivals also due to COVID-19. The organizers want the festival to be an opportunity to restore tradition.


The festival is also a forum for learning for young people. The people of the Cameroon's anglophone regions want peace. They want to enjoy their culture — not just during the festival.

Read also

TOPSHOT - Members of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie patrols in the Omar Bongo Square of Cameroon's majority anglophone South West province capital Buea on October 3, 2018 during a political rally of the ruling CPDM party, Cameroon People's Democratic Movement of incumbent Cameroonian President Paul Biya. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images)

Separatism in Cameroon: 5 years of violent civil war 01.10.2021

A civil war has been raging in Cameroon since 2016. Separatists in Anglophone regions want their own state, called Ambazonia.

Humboldt Forum Berlin, Ethnologisches Museum, Luf-Insel Boot

Humboldt Forum tackles colonial issue with new museums 22.09.2021

As it opens its new ethnological museum, Berlin's Humboldt Forum has reacted to criticism surrounding its handling of colonial history. Will critics approve?