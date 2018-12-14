 Cambodia′s largest ivory bust sees tons of elephant tusks seized | News | DW | 16.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Cambodia's largest ivory bust sees tons of elephant tusks seized

Cambodian authorities have seized 3 tons of elephant tusks from Mozambique following a tip from the US Embassy. The demand for ivory from China and Vietnam is a driving factor in Cambodia's illegal wildlife trade.

Cambodian authorities seize ivory coming from southern Africa (Getty Images/AFP/Ban Chork)

Cambodia has seized more than 3.2 tons of elephant tusks that were smuggled into the country from Mozambique.

Some 1,206 tusks were hidden inside an abandoned shipping container when the authorities made Cambodia's biggest-ever ivory bust.

"The elephant tusks were hidden among marble in a container that was abandoned," Sun Chhay, director of the Customs and Excise Office at the Phnom Penh Autonomous Port, told the AFP news agency.

The official said the ivory was sent from the southern African nation of Mozambique and it arrived in Cambodia last year. He also said the owner of the shipment did not show up to collect the cargo.

Officials said the tusks were discovered after a tip-off from the US Embassy in Phnom Penh.

It was unclear whether the smuggled ivory was destined for markets other than Cambodia's.

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

China clamps down on ivory trade

Cambodia key transit point

The global ivory trade has been banned since 1989 after the number of African elephants dwindled from millions in the mid-20th century to around 600,000 by the end of the 1980s.

Read more: Botswana elephant massacre 'largest to date'

But in the past few years, Cambodia has emerged as a key regional transit point for the multibillion dollar illicit wildlife trade.

Ivory can be sold in southeast Asian markets for $770 - $1,200 (675 -1,052 euros) per kilogram (2.2 lbs). Smugglers also use the region to transport tusks to China where ivory is sold at even higher rates.

Ivory is prized for its beauty and alleged medicinal qualities in many countries in the region.

Read more: China ends 25-year ban on rhino horn trade

In 2014, Cambodian custom officials hauled three tons of elephant tusks at the southwestern port of Sihanoukville. Last year too, Cambodia seized nearly a ton of ivory hidden in hollowed-out logs inside a container owned by a company based in Mozambique.

Illegal wildlife trade is also common in other southeast Asian countries. Last year, Vietnamese police seized a total of 2,748 kilograms (6,058 pounds) of elephant tusks in the province of Thanh Hoa. In October 2016, Vietnam captured about 3.5 tons of illegal ivory in Ho Chi Minh City.

One of the biggest-ever ivory haul was made last year in Hong Kong, with the authorities seizing 7.2 tons of the precious item.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

Thai customs officials sieze illegal African ivory

shs/ng  (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

China ends 25-year ban on rhino horn trade

Wildlife conservationists have called on China to reinstate the ban, saying it undermines international norms. But Beijing has defended its decision, claiming the animal parts are useful for scientific research. (30.10.2018)  

Botswana elephant massacre 'largest to date'

Nearly 90 elephants have been killed for ivory in Botswana, according to a wildlife charity. But the government has cast doubt on the figure, saying many of the elephants died of "natural causes." (05.09.2018)  

Vietnam seizes tons of elephant tusks 'originating from South Africa'

Vietnamese authorities have seized nearly three tons of illegal ivory hidden among boxes of fruit. The Southeast Asian country has increased efforts to tackle wildlife smuggling trade. (09.07.2017)  

China ivory ban brings hope for elephants

Poachers are killing off elephants for their ivory tusks. China, the world's largest market for ivory, has announced it will shut down its ivory trade by the end of 2017. Will this help save the iconic animals? (05.01.2017)  

Elephant tusks confiscated at Hanoi airport

More than 300 kilograms of elephant tusks have been confiscated in Vietnam. Namibia and Zimbabwe meanwhile have lost their vote to allow ivory trade. (03.10.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thai customs officials sieze illegal African ivory  

China clamps down on ivory trade  

Related content

Vietnam Illegale Elfenbein

Vietnam seizes tons of elephant tusks 'originating from South Africa' 09.07.2017

Vietnamese authorities have seized nearly three tons of illegal ivory hidden among boxes of fruit. The Southeast Asian country has increased efforts to tackle wildlife smuggling trade.

Kambodscha Beschlagnahmtes Elfenbein

Cambodia seizes nearly a ton of ivory hidden in hollow logs 06.12.2017

Cambodian officials have discovered an illegal shipment of ivory inside an abandoned shipping container, partially hidden in hollowed-out logs. The Asian state is considered a key transit point for the smugglers.

BdW Global Ideas Bild der Woche KW 36/2016 Simbabwe Elfenbein Wilderei

Thai customs officials sieze illegal African ivory 07.03.2017

Tens of thousands of elephants are being killed every year for their ivory tusks which are illegally bought and sold by criminals around the world. Thailand is one of the top destinations for African ivory smuggling in Asia.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 