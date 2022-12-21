The business headlines that shaped 2022
This year was full of monumental challenges around the globe. Everything from war and major inflation to an energy crisis and much ado about Twitter. How did we get through it all? A look back.
Finally leaving COVID-19 behind?
After two winters of COVID-19, businesses started to look more hopefully into the future. Supply chains would heal themselves; workers would continue to be productive while working at home; and people would start to shop, eat out and travel like before the pandemic. It was an optimistic forecast as everyone was ready to move past COVID and get on with their lives. 2022 had some surprises in store.
Russia invades Ukraine leading to mass exodus
In February, Russia invaded Ukraine. Massive sanctions were put in place and Western firms had to decide whether to stay or leave Russia. Many left including McDonalds, luxury brands and even oil companies. In Russia spare parts became limited and computer updates were out of the question. Despite the pain imposed by the West, Russia continued to pull in billions of dollars with its oil and gas.
Energy, energy, energy
Energy prices spiked. Russia slowed deliveries to Europe and both Nord Stream gas pipelines were put out of commission. For the first time in a generation, Europeans found out what a kilowatt of electricity was. Governments asked people and businesses to cut down on electricity, gas and hot water. In Germany, which is heavily dependent on cheap Russian gas, there is talk of deindustrialization.
Elon Musk bids for Twitter
In April, Elon Musk announced he was the biggest shareholder in Twitter. A few weeks later he said he would buy the company outright. Then accusations and lawsuits flew as he tried to back out. At the end of October he closed the $44 billion (€41.9 billion) deal. Within days around half the staff had been fired and many senior staff had left. Is this the creative destruction Musk is famous for?
Inflation on the rise
Inflation hit highs not seen in decades in the US, UK and Europe as energy prices kept increasing. This had knock-on effects on food prices, transport, shipping and other goods. Central banks raised interest rates, but it was not enough to bring down inflation. Stocks were not doing well. Savings were melting away. Grocery stores and restaurants had to keep printing new price tags and menus.
Porsche goes it alone on the stock market
Volkswagen and Porsche decided to part ways — sort of. The sports car maker would split and stand alone on the stock market. VW and the founding family of Porsche would remain the biggest shareholders. The IPO brought in billions. Both companies said they needed the autonomy and money to invest heavily in e-technology, autonomous driving, software and battery development to remain competitive.
China under double pressure
China's zero-COVID policy kept tens of millions of people in various lockdowns. This had a massive impact on manufacturing. At the same time the country's property market came under more scrutiny. New home sales are down and developers have stopped work in many places. Until now the government has been able to keep a lid on things through state-owned banks. Is this the next big economic crisis?
A cryptocurrency reputational crisis
It was not a bumper year for cryptocurrency. The price for bitcoin is down over 65%. There are calls in El Salvador to drop it as an official currency. More dramatically, Terra-Luna, a stablecoin system, disintegrated in May. Then in November, FTX, a major crypto exchange, went bankrupt leaving around a million creditors. Many fear investors could be scared off, destroying the whole industry.
A Big Tech job meltdown
After Twitter announced huge layoffs, Meta — the owner of Facebook and WhatsApp — announced it was firing 11,000 people, or around 13% of its team. Earlier the company cut down on free dinners and dry-cleaning services for staff. Snap announced that it, too, was getting rid of 20% of its staff amid restructuring. Alexa: Is it a good time to go into the metaverse and work on a new CV?
An optimistic outlook for 2023
This past year has been bleak. There is no other way to say it. The war in Ukraine is still going, but Ukrainians are good at keeping the lights on. The West is working to keep grain flowing and Europe has found the courage to look for alternatives to Russian gas, whether renewable or imported LNG gas. Businesses and courageous individuals will surely keep finding solutions to any problems.