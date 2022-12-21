  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Taliban
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
10 images
BusinessGlobal issues
Timothy Rooks
3 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4KT75
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two nuns stand in front of a manger scene

Bethlehem is ready for its long Christmas season

Politics1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gambian President Adama Barrow speaks to supporters

The Gambia thwarts alleged coup attempt

The Gambia thwarts alleged coup attempt

Rule of LawDecember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan women protesting against the education ban

Afghanistan: Women protest ban on university education

Afghanistan: Women protest ban on university education

Education15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hesse police badge and smartphone showing the Palantir search for people and cars

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Germany: Police surveillance software a legal headache

Human Rights23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Presents under a Christmas tree

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanjahu

Israel's Netanyahu forms governing coalition

Israel's Netanyahu forms governing coalition

PoliticsDecember 22, 202203:17 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage