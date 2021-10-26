 Bundestag: Faces of the German parliament | All media content | DW | 26.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Bundestag: Faces of the German parliament

A month ago, Germany held a general election for a new parliament. Today it convenes for the first time. DW takes a look at the new Bundestag.

  • Emilia Milla Fester Green Party parliamentarian stands with her hands on her hips

    A younger parliament

    On average, the 736 members of the new Bundestag are significantly younger than their predecessors. The youngest of all is 23-year-old Emilia Fester of the Green Party. In total, 47 members of parliament are younger than 30.

  • Michael Brand of the CDU

    Prototype politician

    "Mr. Typical" among the new members of the Bundestag is Michael Brand of the center-right Christian Democrat Union (CDU). At 47, he is the average age of all parliamentarians. He's a trained lawyer, which is among the most popular career paths chosen by Germany's politicians. And: his first name, Michael, is the most common in the German parliament.

  • Alexander Gauland of the AfD

    Elder politicians

    The oldest politician in Germany's new parliament is 80-year-old Alexander Gauland of the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The longest-serving member of the body is CDU stalwart Wolfgang Schäuble, who will have the honor of opening the first session of the new parliament.

  • Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik of the Green Party

    Gender diversity

    The number of women in the Bundestag is up by 4%, with the biggest increase made by the socialist Left Party and the Greens. But it is painfully slow progress toward real parity. Green Party parliamentarians Tessa Ganserer (44, at left) and Nyke Slawik (27) are the first transgender women elected to Germany's Bundestag. "Our success story is going out around the world," Slawik tweeted.

  • Rasha Nasr of the SPD

    A history of migration

    Some 83 parliamentarians have their roots in migrant communities — that is especially true of the Left Party and the Social Democrats. The SPD's Rasha Nasr (29) is of special note. Born in Dresden after her parents left Syria to begin a new life in communist East Germany, she now represents the eastern German state of Saxony.

  • Armand Zorn of the SPD

    Afro-German representation

    Armand Zorn is one of the parliamentarians representing the increasingly prominent Afro-German community. The Social Democrat (SPD) was born in Cameroon and arrived in Germany as a 12-year-old. In the September election he managed to win a direct constituency seat. "That shows that our society is diverse. And it doesn't matter where you come from, but where you are going," he said.

  • Gülistan Yüksel of the SPD

    Majority are academics

    Most parliamentarians have a university education. By contrast, very few have gone through vocational training. Gülistan Yüksel (59) of the Social Democratic Party is among those who have. The daughter of a so-called "guest worker" who arrived in Germany from Turkey in the early 1970s, she trained as a pharmacy assistant. She was first elected to the Bundestag in 2013.

  • Kristine Lütke of the FDP

    Business background

    Germany's small business owners are underrepresented in parliament, where they account for just 51 members. Many of them belong to the Free Democrats (FDP), which is viewed as business friendly. Kristine Lütke is one of them. The 38-year-old took over the management of a care home for the elderly from her parents.

  • Stephan Pilsinger of the CSU sits at a computer

    Health experts lacking

    The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a painful reminder of the importance of the health sector — but it remains seriously underrepresented in parliament, where there are just a handful of doctors and other health care professionals. Above, 34-year-old Stephan Pilsinger of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) is a qualified doctor.


  • Emilia Milla Fester Green Party parliamentarian stands with her hands on her hips

    A younger parliament

    On average, the 736 members of the new Bundestag are significantly younger than their predecessors. The youngest of all is 23-year-old Emilia Fester of the Green Party. In total, 47 members of parliament are younger than 30.

  • Michael Brand of the CDU

    Prototype politician

    "Mr. Typical" among the new members of the Bundestag is Michael Brand of the center-right Christian Democrat Union (CDU). At 47, he is the average age of all parliamentarians. He's a trained lawyer, which is among the most popular career paths chosen by Germany's politicians. And: his first name, Michael, is the most common in the German parliament.

  • Alexander Gauland of the AfD

    Elder politicians

    The oldest politician in Germany's new parliament is 80-year-old Alexander Gauland of the populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The longest-serving member of the body is CDU stalwart Wolfgang Schäuble, who will have the honor of opening the first session of the new parliament.

  • Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik of the Green Party

    Gender diversity

    The number of women in the Bundestag is up by 4%, with the biggest increase made by the socialist Left Party and the Greens. But it is painfully slow progress toward real parity. Green Party parliamentarians Tessa Ganserer (44, at left) and Nyke Slawik (27) are the first transgender women elected to Germany's Bundestag. "Our success story is going out around the world," Slawik tweeted.

  • Rasha Nasr of the SPD

    A history of migration

    Some 83 parliamentarians have their roots in migrant communities — that is especially true of the Left Party and the Social Democrats. The SPD's Rasha Nasr (29) is of special note. Born in Dresden after her parents left Syria to begin a new life in communist East Germany, she now represents the eastern German state of Saxony.

  • Armand Zorn of the SPD

    Afro-German representation

    Armand Zorn is one of the parliamentarians representing the increasingly prominent Afro-German community. The Social Democrat (SPD) was born in Cameroon and arrived in Germany as a 12-year-old. In the September election he managed to win a direct constituency seat. "That shows that our society is diverse. And it doesn't matter where you come from, but where you are going," he said.

  • Gülistan Yüksel of the SPD

    Majority are academics

    Most parliamentarians have a university education. By contrast, very few have gone through vocational training. Gülistan Yüksel (59) of the Social Democratic Party is among those who have. The daughter of a so-called "guest worker" who arrived in Germany from Turkey in the early 1970s, she trained as a pharmacy assistant. She was first elected to the Bundestag in 2013.

  • Kristine Lütke of the FDP

    Business background

    Germany's small business owners are underrepresented in parliament, where they account for just 51 members. Many of them belong to the Free Democrats (FDP), which is viewed as business friendly. Kristine Lütke is one of them. The 38-year-old took over the management of a care home for the elderly from her parents.

  • Stephan Pilsinger of the CSU sits at a computer

    Health experts lacking

    The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a painful reminder of the importance of the health sector — but it remains seriously underrepresented in parliament, where there are just a handful of doctors and other health care professionals. Above, 34-year-old Stephan Pilsinger of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) is a qualified doctor.


More in the Media Center

Florian Müller und Ria Schröder - neue Gesichter im Deutschen Bundestag 26.10.2021 via Sascha Brinkmann Di, 26.10.2021 19:01

Two fresh faces in Germany's new parliament 26.10.2021

Bild links: Tessa Ganserer bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung der Grünen auf dem Kornmarkt. Nürnberg, 23.09.2021 *** Tessa Ganserer at a campaign event of the Green Party at the Kornmarkt Nuremberg, 23 09 2021 Foto:xD.xAnoraganingrumx/xFuturexImage Bild rechts: Nyke Slawik bei einem Wahlkampf-Auftritt für die Kölner Grünen auf dem Heumarkt. Köln, 22.09.2021

First transgender women join Germany's Bundestag 19.10.2021

Awet Tesfaiesus, Bundestagsabgeordnete Bündnis90/DieGrünen

Germany's new, diverse Bundestag gets to work 26.10.2021

+++ Achtung SPERRFRIST 7.11. 18h ++++ DW Interview mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am 5.11.2021 im Bundeskanzleramt, Berlin.

Angela Merkel — The legacy interview 07.11.2021

More from German News Service

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

10.11.2021, Washington, USA, An artwork called LoveHate by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' in Washington D.C

German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' sculpture in Washington 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

Read also

Schriftzug - Dem Deutschen Volke - am beleuchteten Reichstag in Berlin emblem the German People at illuminated Reichstag in Berlin

Germany's new Bundestag: Only for the educated? 31.10.2021

In the newly elected parliament 87% of lawmakers have university educations, a prevailing class marker in Germany. Very few deputies have led a life as a worker and low-income earner. Sabine Kinkartz met one of them.

Lawmakers attend the first plenary session of the German parliament Bundestag after the elections, Berlin, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. At right German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany begins new parliamentary era 26.10.2021

The first session of the Bundestag's 20th legislative period began with the traditional gong, signaling that the largest and most diverse German parliament in history could finally convene.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 20: The Reichstag building, seat of the national Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bundestag, stands on July 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The building opened in 1894, was damaged by fire in 1933, left abandoned and then was put back into use after renovations by Sir Norman Foster following German reunification in 1990, when government institutions began moving from the West German capital of Bonn back to the former capital of Berlin in a united Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German court convicts man of spying on Bundestag for Russia 28.10.2021

A court convicts a German man of passing the floor plans of properties used by the Bundestag to Russian intelligence.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.