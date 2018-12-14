Bundesliga live: Hannover 0-2 Bayern Munich

Hannover 0-2 Bayern Munich. Refresh page for live updates.

Elsewhere on Matchday 15:

Augsburg 1-0 Schalke

Hoffenheim 0-0 Gladbach

Stuttgart 0-1 Hertha Berlin

Düsseldorf 0-0 Freiburg

50' A fair old stoppage there as Kimmich is treated. Didn't look too nice for the German, but he's been patched up and we're back under way.

47' He scored at the start of the first half and now Kimmich is injured at the start of the second. An unfortunate incident sees his hit his face against the turf, and he's receiving treatment at the moment.

46' We're back underway in Hannover.

HT Hannover 0-2 Bayern Munich — Bayern cruising here in Hannover. Kimmich gave them the perfect start after two minutes and Alaba's screamer doubled the advantage. A long way back for the hosts.

43' Almost a third for Bayern as a slip up at the back lets in Lewandowski, but he delays his shot and eventually it's blocked. That was the chance to put the game to bed before half time.

40' Almost the entire game is being played in Hannover's half of the field. They look like they can't wait for half time. Bayern, meanwhile, are buoyant and pressing for a third.

34' Bayern absolutely bossing this game, and Niko Kovac can be very satisfied with what he's seen so far. Game control and chance creation. Bayern are back in form, dare we say it?

29' GOAL! Hannover 0-2 Bayern Munich — Alaba thunderbolt! Bayern double their lead and it's a Christmas cracker from David Alaba! A corner is half cleared to the Austrian, who takes it on the run and absolutely thumps it in from outside the box on the half volley. Michael Esser got his fingertips to it, but no more than that.

28' Gnabry just keeps the ball in and cuts it back towards Lewandowski, but it's just behind the striker. Bayern looking dangerous every time they go forward.

26' An early cross from the right almost picks out Matthias Ostrzolek but the Pole can't quite get his head on it. Hannover showing some signs of intent though.

25' A rare foray forward for Hannover down the left, but Hummels comes across to sweep it up. Bayern comfortable out there.

23' Bayern's attacks are relentless. Goretzka, regularly the driving force behind their attacks, drills a shot just over the bar.

17' Some intricate play on the edge of the Hannover box by Bayern ends with Lewandowski going down clutching his shin. He's adamant that he's been fouled but nothing is given.

10' Bayern looking a lot more positive on the ball than we've seen from them in recent games. Their more direct approach is causing the hosts all kinds of problems.

5' Hannover looking for a quick response but Bayern looking pretty comfortable in the early stages.

Kimmich celebrates his early opener for Bayern in Hannover.

2' GOAL! Hannover 0-1 Bayern Munich. Kimmich scores! That was quick! The ball comes out to Kimmich on the edge of the box and his low volley sneaks inside the far post. Fast start by Bayern.

1' KICK OFF! We're underway in Hannover!

- Teams are out! Kinsgley Coman returns for Bayern, which is no surprise after his thrilling cameo in midweek. Otherwise, Thiago is in midfield with Joshua Kimmich dropping back to his usual right back spot.

Hannover are struggling. They have four points from their last five games and haven't beaten Bayern since 2011. Looks likely that Andre Breitenreiter needs to finish the first half of the season strongly if he's to keep his seat over the break.

Bayern XI: Neuer – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba – Goretzka, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Hannover XI: Esser - Felipe, Anton, Wimmer - Ostrzolek, Walace, Schwegler, Haraguchi - Asano - Weydandt, Füllkrug

- Good afternoon! If Bayern's midweek thriller against Ajax is anything to go by, then this afternoon's away game against Hannover could well be much more exciting than first appears. Bayern are currently in third in the table, nine points behind league-leaders Borussia Dortmund. With only three games left before the winter break, Niko Kovac knows there is work to do over the festive period.