Bundesliga Inside: Haaland is BACK!

Erling Haaland returns to action after injury and is back to scoring for fun. But can Dortmund keep hold of their star striker?

Read also

DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Match Referee, Michael Oliver (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Borussia Dortmund and AFC Ajax at Signal Iduna Park on November 03, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund undone by Mats Hummels red card 03.11.2021

Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.

AMSTERDAM, 19-10-2021, Johan CruyffArena, Champions League group stage season 2021 / 2022 between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund. 2-0 of Ajax player Daley Blind Ajax - Borussia Dortmund PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxNED x13969373x Copyright:

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund outclassed by awesome Ajax 19.10.2021

Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Silvan Widmer REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund: Reus, Haaland score but Malen must wait 16.10.2021

Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.