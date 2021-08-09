Bundesliga Inside: Haaland is BACK!

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Erling Haaland returns to action after injury and is back to scoring for fun. But can Dortmund keep hold of their star striker?
Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.
Borussia Dortmund were stunned in Amsterdam by a stunning performance from hosts Ajax. Dortmund's Dutch opponents delivered such a dynamic display the Bundesliga side stood no chance.
Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.
Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
