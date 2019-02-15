 Bundesliga: Bayern have Dortmund in their sights, but Liverpool have Bayern in theirs | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern have Dortmund in their sights, but Liverpool have Bayern in theirs

Kingsley Coman struck twice as Bayern Munich recovered from a Leon Goretzka own goal after 13 seconds to get all three points in Augsburg. But Liverpool will be watching on, aware of the chinks in Bayern's armor.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 2:2 - Kingsley Coman Jubel (Reuters/A. Gebert)

Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich
(Goretzka og 1', Ji 23' — Coman 17', 45'+3, Alaba 53')

Bayern Munich should be concerned ahead of their heavyweight Champions League showdown with Liverpool. Yes, Bayern got three points in Augsburg, and yes, they closed the gap to leaders Borussia Dortmund to two points, but Friday proved that Bayern's weaknesses outstrip its assets by a considerable margin.

Friday night's hosts, Augsburg, went into this game having lost eight of their previous nine Bundesliga games. That figure is now nine in ten, yet Bayern's slapdash defending made them look like an attacking force to be reckoned with. Leon Goretzka set Augsburg moving after just 13 seconds when he inadvertently steered the ball into his own net, raising hopes of a rare Augsburg win against their Bavarian neighbors.

Bayern leveled through Kingsley Coman but opened the door for Augsburg again when Philipp Max crossed for Ji Dong-won, who received the ball after a failed clearance by Niklas Süle. Ji did the rest. Augsburg took their chances in clinical fashion and deserved their lead, but with the greatest respect to the Bundesliga strugglers, once can only imagine what Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah will do to this defense. Jürgen Klopp must be licking his lips.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

Manuel Neuer despairs as Bayern go 2-1 down in Augsburg.

Coman leveled with the final kick of the first half and David Alaba struck what proved the winner with the game's only moment of real quality, finding the bottom corner with a beautiful strike after he was spotted by Coman. Those two players have proved consistently in recent weeks during Bayern's revival as a title contender that they are Bayern's key goal threats, along with Serge Gnabry.

Bayern have found ways to win games like this even when they're off the pace, largely down to the individual sum of their parts. Alaba proving the savior on this occasion. But for Bayern to overcome the slick machine that is Klopp's Liverpool, they need a new defense. Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle are too slow and too cumbersome to handle any team with pace and power, as we saw when Bayern slumped to defeat in Der Klassiker.

Unfortunately for Bayern, Liverpool have one of the best attacking trios in Europe and the scouting reports being sent back to Anfield on Friday night will report the weaknesses that everyone is aware of but no one seems willing to address. On this evidence, it could be a long night for Niko Kovac's men on Tuesday.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 3:2 - David Alaba Jubel (Reuters/A. Gebert)

    Matchday 22: Round-up

    Augsburg 2-3 Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich moved to within two points of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga with a comeback win in Augsburg. Leon Goretzka scored an own goal after 13 seconds, and Bayern had to twice fight back through Kingsley Coman goals to go in level at the break. David Alaba provided the game's only moment of quality early in the second half, collecting Coman's pass and striking a fine winner.

  • England London PK Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre (Getty Images/C. Ivill)

    Matchday 22: Round-up

    Nuremberg vs Borussia Dortmund

    Nothing but a win will do for Dortmund, who need to bounce back after their 3-0 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. Dortmund saw their Bundesliga lead cut to just two points following Bayern's win in Augsburg, and need to stop the rot after a run of four winless games. Nuremberg are rooted to the bottom of the league, and a shock win could see them move up a place.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Mainz 05 - Eintracht Frankfurt (Imago/J. Hübner)

    Matchday 22: Round-up

    Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

    One of the key games of the weekend sees fifth-place Eintracht Frankfurt take on third-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach. Frankfurt have one of the most potent attacks in the league but are without a win in the league for three games, stretching back almost a month. Gladbach are looking to get back on track after their three-game winning run was abrubtly ended by Hertha Berlin.


DW recommends

Opinion: Defense will decide Borussia Dortmund's fate

After Borussia Dortmund spectacularly threw a three-goal lead against Hoffenheim, questions about the title race have been asked. DW's Jonathan Harding thinks it's defense that will prove key. (09.02.2019)  

Matchday 22: Round-up

Bayern came from behind to win a scrappy game in Augsburg. On Sunday, Frankfurt host Gladbach in a top-five clash and league leaders Borussia Dortmund face a must-win game against bottom-of-the-table Nuremberg. (15.02.2019)  

Related content

Fussball UEFA Champions League Achtelfinale – Tottenham vs BVB - TOR 1:0

Champions League: Tottenham's late show blows Borussia Dortmund away 13.02.2019

It was a case of déjà vu for Borussia Dortmund as one good half of football was followed by an alarmingly poor one. Their Premier League hosts took advantage and now Dortmund's European dreams are in danger.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - 1899 Hoffenheim

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund hoping for return to form against Tottenham 12.02.2019

Borussia Dortmund take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League round of 16. A recent dip in form and a handful of injuries has given the tie a whole new dynamic, with BVB's European dreams hanging in the balance.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern - FC Augsburg 3:2 - David Alaba Jubel

Matchday 22: Round-up 15.02.2019

Bayern came from behind to win a scrappy game in Augsburg. On Sunday, Frankfurt host Gladbach in a top-five clash and league leaders Borussia Dortmund face a must-win game against bottom-of-the-table Nuremberg.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 