 Bundesliga: Augsburg still in danger as Stuttgart stop the rot | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Augsburg still in danger as Stuttgart stop the rot

Augsburg remain in relegation danger after a late Sasa Kalajdzic goal settled this Friday night contest in Stuttgart’s favor. Augsburg are only three points above the play-off place with a trip to Bayern Munich to come.

Fußball Bundesliga | Stuttgart - Augsburg

Stuttgart 2-1 Augsburg, Mercedes-Benz-Arena
(Förster 11‘, Kalajdzic74‘ – Niederlechner 59‘)

Football can be a cruel business. Sasa Kalajdzic's controlled late header was a real hammer blow to Augsburg, who worked hard to restore parity in Stuttgart and at times looked refreshed under new management — but they still can't get the points they need to secure their top-flight status.

With a trip across Bavaria to Bayern Munich to come on the final day, Augsburg needed something here. Hertha Berlin and Mainz have found form in the final stages of the season, and arriving in Stuttgart with just a point from their previous four games, this point will be much-need confidence boost.

With a trip across Bavaria to Bayern Munich to come on the final day, Augsburg needed something here. Hertha Berlin and Mainz have found form in the final stages of the season, and arriving in Stuttgart with just a point from their previous four games, this is not a team with confidence flowing through their veins.

An away game at Stuttgart isn't an easy assignment. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have exceeded expectations this season, with an exciting brand of football that has given them a very real chance of securing a top half finish – even if the dizzy heights of a Europa League place has ebbed away in recent weeks.

Indeed, their run of four straight defeats coming into this game – albeit all against top eight opposition – has blunted Stuttgart's run-in. That poor form should have opened the door to Augsburg, but Weinzierl's team are equally shot of confidence.

More to follow.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  