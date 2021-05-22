Bundesliga: Arminia Bielefeld survive, Bremen relegated, Cologne fight on

Fabian Klos produced a captain’s performance to keep Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga for another season, keeping his cool from the penalty spot to score the first of Arminia’s two goals against Stuttgart, with the three points keeping them safe.

After 11 years away from the top flight, Bielefeld will stay up for a second consecutive season. Klos has been at the club for 10 of those years and his tears at full time demonstrated just how much this means to a club who have been to hell and back in the last decade.

