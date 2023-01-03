Bulgaria signs deal for gas supplies via Turkey

State-owned Bulgargaz has penned a 13-year deal for access to Turkey's LNG terminals and transit network. Russia halted deliveries to EU member state Bulgaria in April.

Bulgaria's state-owned gas provider signed an agreement on Tuesday with its Turkish equivalent, Botas, granting Bulgargaz access to Turkey's state-owned gas trading company's liquefied gas terminals and supply grid.

The 13-year-arrangement was signed in the presence of the two countries' energy ministers.

Bulgargaz to use the Botas network to shift gas

According to Bulgaria's interim Energy Minister, Rosen Hristov, the accord solves the problem of his country's lack of infrastructure for unloading liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Thanks to this agreement we secure the possibility to buy gas from all international producers and unload it in Turkey, where it's most convenient for us logistically," Hristov said.

The minister added that it would enable Bulgaria to shift up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

"The agreement is important for increasing the security of deliveries in the Balkan region," Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

Energy shift caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Until last year, Bulgaria heavily depended on Russia for its gas supplies, but Sofia has had to look for alternatives in the wake of the Kremlin's decision to invade Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow by the European Union.

After gas directly acquired from Russia was stopped in April, Bulgaria connected its gas network to the Greek grid, joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and bringing energy supplies from Azerbaijan.

