Bulgaria looks for other sources of gas

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
After Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria, Sofia is stepping up efforts to change its energy mix.
The oil embargo could be upheld for years, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said. Her Green ally Robert Habeck said complete independence from Russian oil was possible by late summer.
Russia has halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria, ramping up the pressure on all EU states to find alternative suppliers. Some are working on cutting Russian gas altogether, others have plans to share with neighbors.
The General German Automobile Club (ADAC) is also urging citizens to drive more slowly to save on fuel consumption. The association wants to reduce Germany's reliance on Russian oil.
As Germany looks to ditch Russian oil and gas for good, its domestic energy industry is a key side actor — but can it step up to the plate? We search for clues in the village where Germany's oil sector was born.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version