  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Kiril Petkov walking with other members of his party
This time Kiril Petkov's We Continue the Change (PP) has formed an alliance with a small right-wing party called Democratic BulgariaImage: Visar Kryeziu/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsRussian Federation

Bulgaria goes to polls for fifth time in 2 years

1 hour ago

Recent polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party and ex-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's PP. Inflation has remained the top concern this election.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PbAk

Bulgaria holds general elections on Sunday for the fifth time in two years amid contentions over the war in Ukraine.

Bulgarians are going to polls again because no party managed to form the government in the last round of parliamentary elections, which was held six months ago.

The main contenders in Sunday's polls are the same as in recent elections. Latest polls have suggested a tight race between center-right prime minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party and ex-prime minister Kiril Petkov's liberal We Continue the Change (PP).

Both parties are polling at 26% of the votes.

This time, Petkov's PP, a centrist party, has formed an alliance with a small right-wing party called Democratic Bulgaria.

Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday and are expected to close at 8:00 pm. The official result of the elections is expected to be announced within four days.

Continued political instability

Similar to previous elections, corruption and soaring inflation have taken center stage in Sunday's ballot.

Three years ago, massive anti-corruption protests broke out in Bulgaria but instead of bringing a positive change, the demonstrations have led to a series of elections.

Ending his leadership of 10 years, Borisov lost power in 2021 after allegations of graft. Since then, the country's political parties have failed to form stable coalitions which led to political turmoil and interim governments.

Bulgaria divided over Russia's war in Ukraine

Bulgaria is a member of the EU and NATO alliance but shares deep historical and cultural ties with Russia which impacted Bulgaria's political landscape.

Towards the end of 2022, the Bulgarian parliament approved the first military aid package for Ukraine but President Rumen Radev announced that Bulgaria would not send arms to Kyiv without an interim Cabinet in power.

Pro-Russian Radev, has appointed interim cabinets between inconclusive elections and has criticized Petkov and his allies as "warmongers."

mf/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian tank stuck in the mud

Ukraine counteroffensive: When will the mud season end?

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance throw stones at riot police.

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Kenya protests: Tanzanian traders wary of impact to business

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a demonstration outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gerhard Richter

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Gerhard Richter's gift to Berlin now on show

Arts21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Election campaigning in central Helsinki, featuring a poster of prime minister and SDP leader Sanna Marin.

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Finland: Chronic labor shortage could decide election

Business18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Overturned vehicles are seen next to flattened structures after a tornado swept through Coralville, Iowa, on March 31, 2023.

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Several dead as powerful storms hit US

Catastrophe19 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Equality19 hours ago01:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage